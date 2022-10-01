MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Julia’s maximum sustained winds increased to 45 mph late Friday and the storm was centered about 360 miles east of Providencia Island. Julia is forecast to pass near or over Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning. Forecasters are warning that Julia’s rains could cause flash floods and mudslides.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO