Warner's 3 touchdowns powers huge Snow Canyon first half in triumphant win over Dixie

Will Warner had three touchdowns in the first half as part of an offensive onslaught for Snow Canyon, as they moved to 4-1 in Region 10 with a dominating 56-12 win over Dixie on Friday night.

The Warriors scored early and often, and it started with a 75-yard punt return by Warner in the first minute of the game.

Warner found the end zone for the second time in the first quarter on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Johnson.

“He is so athletic,” said Snow Canyon head coach Mike Esplin. “He’s not huge, he’s 150-160 pounds, but he’ll break tackles and hit people and he’s lightning fast if he gets and edge or gets past the last guy no one is going to catch him.”

Following a 78-yard touchdown by Mason Kesterson to cut the lead to 28-6, Warner once again came through on special teams, taking the ensuing kickoff for a 90-yard score.

“I practice hard, and I play hard. I feel like I’m confident when I play. I feel the pressure doesn’t get to me because I’m ready. I want to step up, I want to make those plays.”

Johnson would later find Teagan Pugh and Brooks Esplin for scores, putting a bow on a 49-point first half, as Snow Canyon led 49-12 at the break.

Johnson finished the night with 243 yards and four touchdowns.

The win is Snow Canyon’s third in a row. In each of their wins, the Warriors have broken the 40-point plateau after reaching 40 points just one other time all year in a season-opening win against Northridge.

“I think unselfishness,” said coach Esplin on his team’s recent success. “Throw it to the guy that’s open and the guy that’s open does the job. I think we’re very unselfish right now and making good reads.”

“It’s just taken time to get into it,” said Warner. “We finally clicked, and everything’s worked and we’re healthy and ready to go.”

Warner plays all over the field for Esplin at wide receiver and in the secondary, alongside fellow two-way stars Brooks Esplin and Jake Hill.

On Friday, Warner’s game-breaking speed was on display in spades on special teams.

“It’s fun. I play defense and offense so some of my offense is restricted because of playing so much defense so I just want to make the biggest impact I can on special teams so I’m just taking every opportunity to score.”

Between last week’s second half against Desert Hills and Friday’s first half output, Esplin’s club has looked like the offensive juggernaut it was projected to be at the beginning of the season with the talent returning for the Warriors.

“Confidence. A lot of it,” Esplin said of how last week’s win over Desert Hills translated to Friday night. “It’s a lot easier to get back into being who you are. We talked a lot about it. When the energy’s not right you’re up there talking to them at film or whatever in meetings, and you can see on the team when they’re down.”

Over the past three games, Snow Canyon has outscored their opponents 145-32.

The win moves Snow Canyon to 5-3 and 4-1 in Region 10. Dixie’s loss drops them to 4-3 and 2-2 in region.

Snow Canyon closes its regular season at Pine View.

Dixie hosts region-leading Crimson Cliffs.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

