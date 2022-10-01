Read full article on original website
Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal
Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court's new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed. "I think the...
Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm." "Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That's the key," the senator...
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The meeting lasted about two hours and was secretly recorded by an...
Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media
The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
Takeaways from the Supreme Court's hearing on what the Voting Rights Act means for redistricting
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a challenge to a key section of the Voting Rights Act, presenting the conservative majority with another opportunity to whittle down the seminal 1965 law that aims to address racial discrimination in voting. The case concerns the US congressional map Alabama drew after the...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker's latest scandal: 'We're going to need a few days to assess'
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are...
Climate Change Deniers Find An Unlikely Hero In Joe Biden's Top Hurricane Expert
In a CNN interview, the official appeared to dismiss any link between hurricanes and climate change — but the moment wasn't what it seemed.
How this year's Supreme Court cases could shape the 2024 election and beyond
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. The US Supreme Court kicked off its new term this week and will hear two cases this year with potentially significant implications for voting rights and the conduct of future elections.
