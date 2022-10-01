ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Tyga
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Racketeering#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Democratic#House

Comments / 0

Community Policy