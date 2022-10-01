CHP arrests man in San Gabriel Valley after chase in stolen SUV

| Photo courtesy of CHP Southern Division

A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a chase in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East LA after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.

KTLA5 reported that authorities believe the vehicle was stolen from a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

The chase suspect fled on freeways to the Alhambra area, where LASD units disengaged and handed the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect made his way on freeways and surface streets through the Lincoln Heights and Monterey Park areas, at one point driving over a spike strip and puncturing the two front tires of the SUV.

The suspect proceeded to a residential area and entered a cul-de-sac located in the area of Sombrero and Avion drives, where CHP units managed to box in the vehicle about 6:35 p.m. However, the suspect refused to surrender to police and attempted to flee in the pinned-in vehicle, sending large plumes of smoke into the cul-de-sac, shredding the remaining tires and eventually causing smoke to emerge from beneath the hood of the vehicle, disabling it completely.

CHP officers equipped with a ballistic shield approached the SUV, broke the driver’s side window and forcefully removed the suspect, who was taken into custody just before 6:50 p.m.