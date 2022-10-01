ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

papreplive.com

Kennett pulls off lopsided upset win over Downingtown West

DOWNINGTOWN >> Playing soccer in wet, rainy and cold conditions is vastly different from a dry field, and adjustments must be made. And on Tuesday at DiSerafino Stadium, the visiting Kennett boys made those adjustments, and walked away with an impressive 4-1 triumph over slumping Downingtown West. It also didn’t hurt that the Blue Demons had the proper mindset to pull off a rare lopsided upset.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Daily Local News: Local Roundup

In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets

Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
papreplive.com

Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship

Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Person
Dean Brown
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury

LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Sports

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex

The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia

If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023

Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Springfield Elementary – Mrs. Wolfe – 3rd Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Wolfe, 3rd grade teacher at Springfield Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Multi-Car Crash Leads to Deadly Shootout on Broad Street

A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said. Three vehicles crashed shortly after 5 p.m. on North Broad Street near Venango Street in Nicetown-Tioga, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

