Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Oct. 4): Julia Traynor, Sarah Steinman lift Upper Perkiomen field hockey over Upper Merion
Julia Traynor and Sarah Steinman each scored twice for Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Division match on Monday. Ella Menke (assisted by Ashley Evitts) and Rylie McGrath scored for the Vikings. Pottsgrove 6, Pottstown 0. The Falcons defeated visiting Pottstown Tuesday in a PAC Frontier Division contest. Goals were...
papreplive.com
Kennett pulls off lopsided upset win over Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Playing soccer in wet, rainy and cold conditions is vastly different from a dry field, and adjustments must be made. And on Tuesday at DiSerafino Stadium, the visiting Kennett boys made those adjustments, and walked away with an impressive 4-1 triumph over slumping Downingtown West. It also didn’t hurt that the Blue Demons had the proper mindset to pull off a rare lopsided upset.
papreplive.com
Daily Local News: Local Roundup
In crosstown rivalry action, West Chester Rustin blanked West Chester East 3-0 in a Ches-Mont girls’ soccer match on Monday. The Golden Knights’ goals were by Amelia Foore, Ellie Keefer and Sarah Johnston. Rustin goaltenders Morgan O’Donnell and Erika Seelus combined to notch the shutout in wet conditions.
papreplive.com
Villa Maria volleyball outlasts Mount St. Joe’s in three close sets
Springfield >> Villa Maria Academy’s win against host Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday was a close battle between two strong volleyball teams that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score indicated. All three sets – 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 – were nip-and-tuck affairs in which the Hurricanes won with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Springside Chestnut Hill’s Bella Brown earns Manion/Crescenz Award
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy senior Bella Brown is one of two recipients of the 2022 First Lieutenant Travis Manion & Corporal Michael Crescenz Award. The award will be presented by members of the Manion and Crescenz families at halftime of the Army-Navy Cup Friday at Subaru Park. The service academies meet for their 11th annual men’s soccer game at 7 p.m. in Chester.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship
Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford girls volleyball plays first five-setter this season, fends off comeback from Boyertown
BOYERTOWN >> Boyertown hadn’t just closed the gap. It was well within closing distance. Against Spring-Ford, the Bears were just three points away from pulling off a comeback that would’ve shaken up the PAC Liberty. A four-point run in the fifth set gave Boyertown a 12-11 advantage over the Rams.
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
Ava Jones scores hat trick, Souderton gets back on track with win over Council Rock South
FRANCONIA >> It was a cold and wet night at Souderton Monday but that did little to bother Ava Jones. “I love playing in the rain,” she said. “It’s so much more fun I feel like. I know it’s harder, it’s a challenge but we worked through it and we won.”
Watlington announces big leadership changes in the School District of Philadelphia after first 110 days
Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again. “To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics. While Watlington’s...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Foulk Road Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Wilmington area on Saturday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 12:06 p.m., a blue 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Foulk Road north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex
The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia
If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing.
WYTV.com
Springfield Elementary – Mrs. Wolfe – 3rd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Wolfe, 3rd grade teacher at Springfield Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
NBC Philadelphia
Multi-Car Crash Leads to Deadly Shootout on Broad Street
A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said. Three vehicles crashed shortly after 5 p.m. on North Broad Street near Venango Street in Nicetown-Tioga, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators said...
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0