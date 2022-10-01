Read full article on original website
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Possible History
As a Texas Rangers fan, I would love nothing more than the Yankees loose 3 out of 4 here in Texas. Since that is probably not going to happen, I will admit that I wouldn’t mind seeing Judge hit homer number 62. It would be nice to see Rangers...
