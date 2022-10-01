Read full article on original website
Disney Streaming – Seattle Engineer Meetup: October 2022
Open to All Engineers – Come join us for a showcase of the engineering teams behind Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ streaming services at Disney.
Blocktober Fest | October 2022
We are bringing our Blockchain Backyard energy to Blocktober Fest! Join us for an evening of Sausages, Pretzels, Beer, and Blockchain conversations. TF Labs has been putting on Web3 events and building community in the Pacific Northwest since 2018. Get together with Founders, Executives, Innovators, Investors, and Policy Makers actively...
Last chance to register for the GeekWire Summit, this Thursday and Friday in Seattle and online
The agenda is set, the speakers are ready, and we’re looking forward to seeing hundreds of you for the GeekWire Summit this Thursday and Friday in Seattle and online. If you haven’t yet registered for our signature business and technology conference, now is the time. Register here or...
Seattle Mariners Name Justin Hollander New General Manager
The Seattle Mariners have promoted assistant general manager Justin Hollander to be the organization's tenth GM, one year after Jerry Dipoto was promoted to president of baseball operations.
LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gives impassioned speech at NBA preseason game in Seattle
It was a bit of a throwback scene here in Seattle on Monday evening: Steve Ballmer revving up the crowd at the top of his lungs, and NBA hoops back on the hardwood. The former Microsoft CEO had Climate Pledge Arena roaring as he took the microphone at midcourt just before a preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers, which Ballmer owns, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Meta’s new Seattle leader: ‘The road to the metaverse passes through the Pacific Northwest’
In Paresh Rajwat‘s 20-year journey across the tech landscape, he’s held leadership positions at Apple, Criteo, Yahoo!, and Microsoft. For the past eight years, Rajwat has worked in numerous areas at Meta, overseeing the early days of the Facebook video team, leading monetization of the Facebook app and now as a VP and head of product for virtual reality.
Tech Moves: Wizards of the Coast hires Microsoft exec to lead D&D; Absci adds innovation chief
Wizards of the Coast, the Renton, Wash.-based gaming company owned by Hasbro, hired Dan Rawson for a new role as senior vice president of Dungeons & Dragons. Rawson was previously COO of Microsoft Dynamics 365, the tech giant’s line of business applications. He also held leadership roles at e-commerce companies Amazon, Coupang and Flipkart.
