ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Britons to burn their bills in weekend wave of cost of living protests

By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGd6T_0iHg7A6U00
Demonstrators march from Downing Street to Trafalgar Square earlier this month to protest against rises in energy bills.

UK householders are poised to set fire to their utility bills on Saturday, in a wave of cost of living protests timed to coincide with the jump in gas and electricity unit prices that will cause bills to soar.

In what organisers forecast will be the largest nationwide protests against an economic crunch, which got worse this week with money market chaos and mortgage rate rises looming, dozens of rallies will be staged from Plymouth to Aberdeen, while postal and railway workers also strike.

On the day the government’s £150bn energy price guarantee comes into effect, which allows average household bills to hit £2,500 a year, up from £1,971, people are expected to torch bills in Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton and London.

Those wielding lighters include the backers of Don’t Pay UK, a grassroots movement that has received almost 200,000 pledges from householders prepared to cancel their direct debits unless the government does more to protect the poorest families.

The protests are being coordinated between multiple community organisations and trade unions in a bid to maximise impact. They come as night-time temperatures dip into single figures and families debate whether firing up the heating is affordable.

Enough is Enough, a campaign backed by the postal workers’ union, CWU, is staging 28 rallies. Don’t Pay, which is spreading virally through more than 400 WhatsApp groups, is running events in 18 towns and cities, while campaign groups including Insulate Britain, Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are also taking part.

“People are completely outraged about how severe and immediately material the effects will be on their living standards and how transparently unfair they are,” said Franklin Dawson, 29, a graduate student and part of a Don’t Pay group in Lewisham that has run a street stall in recent weeks. “People are upset about what this is doing to communities around them.”

But while the chaos in currency and bond markets triggered by Downing Street’s higher-rate income tax cuts has galvanised protest, whether the movement can create political pressure akin to the successful 1990 poll tax protests remains less clear.

Don’t Pay intends to trigger a utility payment strike once a million people sign up, but so far it is only 20% of the way to its target. Some of the organisers are union or leftwing political activists, but the protests are also attracting people who have never attended a rally before. Thirty-three thousand people have offered to help as organisers, one campaign source said.

Paul Bentick, 65, a carpenter from Liverpool, is planning to attend a protest for the first time when he joins the Enough is Enough rally in Liverpool. He said he was financially comfortable but was protesting because “I feel for other people”. He heard about Enough is Enough from a taxi driver.

“The working class gets pushed further and further,” he said. “It’s like Dickens’ days for some people. When they announced the tax cut it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Others, like Dan Manville, 48, a welfare lawyer in Manchester, are veterans of the 2010 anti-austerity protests. He said: “There is such a massive divide developing being stoked by our government that I think it is time to take to the streets.”

But asked about those planning to burn utility bills, he said: “All strength to their arm, but my other half is a bit queasy about not paying our gas bill. If you stop paying … you just don’t know what’s going to come down the line. She’s more than happy for me to wail at the sky though.”

Facebook pages and Twitter feeds promoting the protests share tips on how not to pay bills without wrecking your credit ratings and articles with headlines such as “Is the UK heading for a winter of civil unrest?”

Michael Chessum, who is involved in Cost of Living Action, a group seeking to draw campaigns together, said the array of protest groups was “what happens when a movement explodes into life”.

“A lot of this is going to be won and lost in the industrial disputes, but you have to build a big social movement, a mass mobilisation, too,” he said. “That’s what we’ll see on Saturday.”

At the Wickham Arms in Brockley, south London, on Wednesday evening, a teacher, a pensioner, a social worker and a trainee psychotherapist gathered to plan Saturday’s events for the local Don’t Pay group.

“It’s a frightening prospect for many families in Lewisham,” said Kirstie Paton, who said she has agreed with her husband to cancel their energy direct debit. She stressed the protests were also in solidarity with poorer people who are likely to be hit hardest. She is particularly worried about the more than 4m households using prepayment meters who will have to “self-disconnect” if they cannot afford the tariffs.

As for bill burning, she was coy: “We’ve asked people to bring their bills. What they do with them is up to them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Even Thailand has decriminalised cannabis – it’s high time Britain caught up

A group of police commissioners at the Conservative party conference will argue that the UK government should reclassify cannabis from a class B to a class A drug, which would place it on the same legal level as heroin or cocaine, and greatly increase the penalties for anyone caught using or selling marijuana. It’s an outrageous suggestion, and totally out of step with the rest of the world, where the war on weed seems to be coming to an end.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Protest#Bills#Trade Unions#Cost Of Living#Uk#Britons#Cwu#Whatsapp#Ins
The Independent

Energy bills to be burned in nationwide cost of living protests

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in cities across the UK to burn their energy bills in protest at sky-high gas and electricity costs and the wider cost of living crisis.Demonstrations are set to take place from Plymouth to Glasgow on Saturday as the energy price cap is lifted, taking the average household bill to a record £2,500 - up from £1,971.The amount that a household pays for each kilowatt hour of electricity it uses rose to 34p from the already record 28p, while gas prices when from 7p to 10p per kilowatt hour.Last month...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
EGYPT
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy