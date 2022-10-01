Photos: Minooka edges visiting Oswego East 16-13

The streaking Minooka Indians have found ways to win close games this season.

On Friday night, that meant holding off a hungry Oswego East squad in the final minutes and closing out a 16-13 victory for the Indians' fifth straight win.

Senior quarterback Gavin Dooley threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score as Minooka improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie West Division.

Oswego East, which had won three straight games, fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

