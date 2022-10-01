Photos: Minooka edges visiting Oswego East 16-13
The streaking Minooka Indians have found ways to win close games this season.
On Friday night, that meant holding off a hungry Oswego East squad in the final minutes and closing out a 16-13 victory for the Indians' fifth straight win.
Senior quarterback Gavin Dooley threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score as Minooka improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie West Division.
Oswego East, which had won three straight games, fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Here is a look at the game from photographer Gary Duncan:
Oswego East at Minooka football
Photos from Gary Duncan
