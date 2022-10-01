ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Craig football team one win from playoffs

By By TOM MILLER Special to The Gazette
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE—The last time Jake Schaffner was in Madison, he was on the Camp Randall Stadium sidelines as part of a recruiting visit while the Wisconsin Badgers played New Mexico State.

Schaffner was the field at Lussier Stadium in Madison on Friday night, and he demonstrated again why the Badgers are interested in him.

Janesville Craig High School’s senior quarterback rushed for 179 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also completed six of eight passes for 126 yards and another score to lead the Cougars to a 41-14 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison East.

“He did a really nice job on a couple of rollout passes, sitting in the pocket and then putting his foot in the ground for a couple of long runs,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said Saturday. “He threw the ball really well. The ones we missed were catchable balls, but you can’t catch them all.”

The Cougars led 34-0 at halftime, and a third-quarter touchdown created a running clock. The Purgolders, who are 0-7 overall, scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns against Craig reserves.

“We got a lot of sophomores and juniors in,” Bunderson said. “They played well. I was proud of how all our kids played.”

Senior Owen Shucha had 117 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns. Sophomore Braden Tyler rushed two times for 58 yards.

The Cougars finished with 371 yards rushing on just 21 carries.

Jaxon White led the Craig defense with seven tackles. Aiden Schenk, Dylan Tyler and Holden Busfield each were in on five tackles.

Now the Cougars, who are 3-2 in the Big Eight, need just one more victory in the final two regular-season games to qualify for the WIAA football playoffs.

The Cougars are 4-2-1 overall with games at first-place Verona on Friday and at home against Madison Memorial on Oct. 14.

“Our coaching staff and team believe those games are very winnable,” Bunderson said. “We’re expecting two really good games.”

CRAIG 41, MADISON EAST 14

Craig 20 14 7 0 —41

East 0 0 0 14 —14

Craig team statistics: First downs 16. Rushes-yards 21-371. Passing (att.-comp.-int.) 7-9-0. Yards passing 128. Fumbles-lost 0-0. Penalties 7-54.

Janesville, WI
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

