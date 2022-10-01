BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You know you're in a dry spell when you have to look 16 days in advance for any sign of rain! October is typically one of Alabama's driest months, but the state may not see rain again for the next two weeks. Watch the video above to hear what WVTM 13 meteorologists Jerry Tracey and Jason Simpson said about the rain-free weather pattern.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO