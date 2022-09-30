Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup
CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 4th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a super busy Tuesday as the Boys AA and A State golf tournaments concluded in Mitchell and Aberdeen as did the Girls State A Tennis tournament in Rapid City. The SD HS Soccer playoffs got started with 20 games and it was a wild night in HS Volleyball.
travelawaits.com
13 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Spearfish, South Dakota In Every Season
Visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota is often a bucket list item, especially for families and retirees. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where the faces of four past U.S. presidents are carved into a natural granite wall, is usually the focus of the trip. In the 10 years I lived...
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
KEVN
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
roadtirement.com
The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota
Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
kotatv.com
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre girls win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre girls tennis team finished Tuesday what they started on Monday with a dominant team victory at the State “A” tournament. The Governors finished 109.5 points ahead of St. Thomas More, with SF Christian another 9 points behind the Cavaliers. Pierre’s...
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
KEVN
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl a factor in Rapid City injury crash, according to police
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Monday, October 4, Rapid City officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. A day later, the Rapid City Police Department revealed its early investigation found fentanyl was a factor in the...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
newscenter1.tv
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
nativenewsonline.net
Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68
BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
