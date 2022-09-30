ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup

CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
CUSTER, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a super busy Tuesday as the Boys AA and A State golf tournaments concluded in Mitchell and Aberdeen as did the Girls State A Tennis tournament in Rapid City. The SD HS Soccer playoffs got started with 20 games and it was a wild night in HS Volleyball.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Elections
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
RAPID CITY, SD
roadtirement.com

The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota

Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pierre girls win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre girls tennis team finished Tuesday what they started on Monday with a dominant team victory at the State “A” tournament. The Governors finished 109.5 points ahead of St. Thomas More, with SF Christian another 9 points behind the Cavaliers. Pierre’s...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Kota#Gray Television#The Dakota News Now#The Kota Kevn Studios#Fox Sioux Falls#Ct
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
KEVN

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Boston 25 News WFXT

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fentanyl a factor in Rapid City injury crash, according to police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Monday, October 4, Rapid City officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. A day later, the Rapid City Police Department revealed its early investigation found fentanyl was a factor in the...
Black Hills Pioneer

Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!

SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
RAPID CITY, SD
nativenewsonline.net

Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68

BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
CUSTER, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy