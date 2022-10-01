Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes
Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired...
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE – Winners Mayyas will NOT receive $1million prize money – here’s why
THE MAYYAS have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - but they won't actually receive a $1million lump sum prize. America voted for the live finale event, and the Lebanese dance team came out on top. As part of their prize, the Mayyas will become...
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
We're Still Not Over The High-Slit Green Dress Heidi Klum Wore To The 'America's Got Talent' Finale—Wow!
As fans tuned in to the long-awaited America’s Got Talent (AGT) finale this week, many were blown away by judge Heidi Klum‘s sultry ensemble! The supermodel, 49, showed off her incredible figure at the event, donning a curve-hugging, green-and-black striped gown with shimmering, sheer fabric. From the garment’s low-cut neckline to (not one, but two!) daring high slits that flaunted Klum’s toned legs, the dress was what one fan dubbed the “most perfect and stunning finale look.”
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
