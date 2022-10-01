The National Storytelling Festival has come a long way since its humble beginning a half-century ago. Held atop an old farm wagon in Courthouse Square in downtown Jonesborough, the inaugural festival was held for an audience of dozens. Since its founding in 1973 by Jonesborough teacher Jimmy Neil Smith, who’d later serve several terms as mayor in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the festival has grown into one of the largest in Northeast Tennessee and one of the world’s marquee storytelling events.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO