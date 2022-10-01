Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700
BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County mayor recognizes fire prevention week
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte visited Cherokee High School on Monday to help the fire science program raise awareness for Fire Prevention Week and officially proclaim it throughout the county. Fire prevention week is Oct.9-15. In his proclamation, DeWitte talked about the state's high fire mortality rate.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway
BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
Johnson City Press
Tiebreakers announces facility expansion
Tiebreakers, a leading family entertainment center in the Tri-Cities, recently announced it is expanding its Johnson City facility. The 3,000-square-foot expansion will act as a private party and live music venue, enabling the company to host larger events, shows, and concerts with up to 200 guests for the community.
Johnson City Press
Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN Receives $10,000 Grant to Combat Food Insecurity
KINGSPORT – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a $10,000 grant from Norfolk Southern Corporation to support local efforts to combat food insecurity and assist those in need throughout Northeast Tennessee. The Food Bank is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern,...
Johnson City Press
Area residents remember their time on “Coal Miner’s Daughter” set
WISE – Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture. Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
Johnson City Press
How has West Walnut's revitalization affected you?
It’s been more than a year now since heavy equipment pulled the first bucketful of asphalt from the West Walnut Street corridor in Johnson City. Since then, roads and intersections in and around the project have been closed at random times, businesses have been difficult to access and passing through has made for a bumpy and dusty ride.
Johnson City Press
Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
Johnson City Press
The 1928 Montrose Court fire was felt throughout Johnson City
A fire at Montrose Court in 1928 resulted in what was reported at the time to be $250,000 in damages to the most luxurious apartment building in Johnson City. That figure would translate to more than $4.3 million in today’s dollars.
Johnson City Press
Motorists should expect delays crossing Boone Lake on 11E
Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area.
Johnson City Press
Carson-Newman winter commencement set for Dec. 9
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has announced its Winter Commencement. The Dec. 9 graduation begins at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville. The morning event allows for those graduating with associates, baccalaureate, master and doctoral degrees to celebrate with their families following the ceremony.
Johnson City Press
Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep
KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
Johnson City Press
International Storytelling Center director reflects on 50 years of the National Storytelling Festival
The National Storytelling Festival has come a long way since its humble beginning a half-century ago. Held atop an old farm wagon in Courthouse Square in downtown Jonesborough, the inaugural festival was held for an audience of dozens. Since its founding in 1973 by Jonesborough teacher Jimmy Neil Smith, who’d later serve several terms as mayor in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the festival has grown into one of the largest in Northeast Tennessee and one of the world’s marquee storytelling events.
Johnson City Press
EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, and Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener.”
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 5
Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”. “J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the...
Johnson City Press
Committee proposes to replace old windows and gutters at Carter County Courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee reached a major decision during its meeting Tuesday evening to replace the windows and guttering of the Carter County Courthouse. The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget...
Johnson City Press
Carter County committees choose new officers
ELIZABETHTON — Three committees of the Carter County Commission held organizational meetings on Monday night and elected new officers. It was the first time the committees had met since the new County Commission was sworn in last month. Kelly Collins was unanimously elected chair of the Education Committee. Nancy...
Johnson City Press
New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent
From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
