Ewing, VA

Johnson City Press

Fundraising for family of late Gracie McBryant exceed $6,700

BLOUNTVILLE — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County high school freshman who died in a camper fire reached more than $6,700 toward a goal of $10,000 Tuesday evening. West Ridge High School band clarinet player Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law

ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County mayor recognizes fire prevention week

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte visited Cherokee High School on Monday to help the fire science program raise awareness for Fire Prevention Week and officially proclaim it throughout the county. Fire prevention week is Oct.9-15. In his proclamation, DeWitte talked about the state's high fire mortality rate.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway

BLOUNTVILLE — If you're looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County's Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Tiebreakers announces facility expansion

Tiebreakers, a leading family entertainment center in the Tri-Cities, recently announced it is expanding its Johnson City facility. The 3,000-square-foot expansion will act as a private party and live music venue, enabling the company to host larger events, shows, and concerts with up to 200 guests for the community.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Area residents remember their time on “Coal Miner’s Daughter” set

WISE – Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture. Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

How has West Walnut's revitalization affected you?

It’s been more than a year now since heavy equipment pulled the first bucketful of asphalt from the West Walnut Street corridor in Johnson City. Since then, roads and intersections in and around the project have been closed at random times, businesses have been difficult to access and passing through has made for a bumpy and dusty ride.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022

Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2 — the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Motorists should expect delays crossing Boone Lake on 11E

Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carson-Newman winter commencement set for Dec. 9

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has announced its Winter Commencement. The Dec. 9 graduation begins at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Sevierville Convention Center in Sevierville. The morning event allows for those graduating with associates, baccalaureate, master and doctoral degrees to celebrate with their families following the ceremony.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep

KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

International Storytelling Center director reflects on 50 years of the National Storytelling Festival

The National Storytelling Festival has come a long way since its humble beginning a half-century ago. Held atop an old farm wagon in Courthouse Square in downtown Jonesborough, the inaugural festival was held for an audience of dozens. Since its founding in 1973 by Jonesborough teacher Jimmy Neil Smith, who’d later serve several terms as mayor in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the festival has grown into one of the largest in Northeast Tennessee and one of the world’s marquee storytelling events.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team

ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, and Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 5

Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”. “J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County committees choose new officers

ELIZABETHTON — Three committees of the Carter County Commission held organizational meetings on Monday night and elected new officers. It was the first time the committees had met since the new County Commission was sworn in last month. Kelly Collins was unanimously elected chair of the Education Committee. Nancy...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New ETSU chair wants to showcase regional talent

From ceramics and sculpture to printmaking and photography, both East Tennessee State University and the Appalachian Highlands are home to a range of talented artists. For Dr. Tao Huang, it’s partly the responsibility of ETSU’s Department of Art and Design to showcase that talent.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

