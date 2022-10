Oxford's Eli Bozeman picks up a Pell City fumble. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PELL CITY — After two tough weeks, Oxford is back to having a big-picture conversation about the playoffs.

Mason Mims passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and Oxford roared to a 35-point halftime lead en route to a 38-13 rout of winless Pell City in Class 6A, Region 6 play Friday.