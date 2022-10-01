ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce Clarkson, Louisville 4-star quarterback commit, shows off passing, running and catching abilities on wild touchdown

By Andrew Nemec
St. John Bosco High School (California) star and Louisville Cardinals pledge Pierce Clarkson is rated as the nation's No. 14 quarterback .

And there's no doubt about his future as a program-leading signal-caller.

But that doesn't mean he can't show off some "athlete" skills.

On Friday night in a 49-3 victory over Servite, Clarkson showed off his athletic ability, throwing a backwards pass across the field only to have it thrown back to him for a catch-and-run touchdown strike:

Louisville has a stellar 2023 recruiting class in the works, as the 15-man class is rated No. 19 nationally.

The headliner of the group is five-star running back Rueben Owens , but also consists of four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. , four-star offensive lineman. Madden Sanker and four-star cornerback Aaron Williams and, of course, Clarkson.

