TCU vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
Who knew that the most important game in the Big 12 this weekend would be in Lawrence? But that's where TCU and Kansas will meet in a battle of ranked teams in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Both are undefeated - TCU through four games and KU through five - and meet in a huge battle ...
Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
Look: College Football's Week 7 Schedule Is Loaded
We have a solid crop of college football games on the slate in Week 6, but Week 7 could be special. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted a list of the matchups scheduled for October 15, and it is loaded. We've got showdowns in every Power 5 conference, plus a...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, latest CFB Playoff projections
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Georgia vs Auburn Tickets for Sale, Everything You Need to Know
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is renewed for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EST for their third home game of the season. Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes and followed that up ...
NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Betting analysis of the 10 games featured in the Week 5 edition of SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.
Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs clocked over 22 MPH during touchdown run against Arkansas
The comparisons of Alvin Kamara and Reggie Bush for Jahmyr Gibbs are accurate. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, he brings elite speed to Alabama at running back. The analytics caught his explosiveness on display in one of his two 70+ yard touchdown runs against Arkansas. Gibbs accelerated at 22.3 miles per hour down the field to the end zone. He flew through the hole on the right side behind Emil Ekiyor and JC Latham. Seth McLaughlin sealed his block, and it created a lane for Gibbs. He was one of the fastest backs in college football last week, and he’s only getting started.
Mark your calendars: Arkansas baseball vs Tennessee, Baum-Walker, mid-April
The SEC messed up, fixed it. Now we’re all the better for it. The Arkansas baseball schedule was released – rather, re-released – on Tuesday along with the rest of their SEC brethren. The league released the schedule initially a few weeks back, but accidentally left some dates out. Arkansas’ schedule didn’t change much, but what did within it was major. The Diamond Hogs will host Tennessee on April 14-16 from Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Why is Tennessee such an momentous matchup? Well, the Volunteers spent nearly all of last year ranked No. 1 in the nation before falling before the College World...
Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 8, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM Sportsbook.
