Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
Look: College Football's Week 7 Schedule Is Loaded

We have a solid crop of college football games on the slate in Week 6, but Week 7 could be special. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted a list of the matchups scheduled for October 15, and it is loaded. We've got showdowns in every Power 5 conference, plus a...
Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs clocked over 22 MPH during touchdown run against Arkansas

The comparisons of Alvin Kamara and Reggie Bush for Jahmyr Gibbs are accurate. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, he brings elite speed to Alabama at running back. The analytics caught his explosiveness on display in one of his two 70+ yard touchdown runs against Arkansas. Gibbs accelerated at 22.3 miles per hour down the field to the end zone. He flew through the hole on the right side behind Emil Ekiyor and JC Latham. Seth McLaughlin sealed his block, and it created a lane for Gibbs. He was one of the fastest backs in college football last week, and he’s only getting started.
Mark your calendars: Arkansas baseball vs Tennessee, Baum-Walker, mid-April

The SEC messed up, fixed it. Now we’re all the better for it. The Arkansas baseball schedule was released – rather, re-released – on Tuesday along with the rest of their SEC brethren. The league released the schedule initially a few weeks back, but accidentally left some dates out. Arkansas’ schedule didn’t change much, but what did within it was major. The Diamond Hogs will host Tennessee on April 14-16 from Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Why is Tennessee such an momentous matchup? Well, the Volunteers spent nearly all of last year ranked No. 1 in the nation before falling before the College World...
