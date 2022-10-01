ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.1 WIKY

Polish foreign minister signs diplomatic note to Germany on WW2 reparations

WARSAW (Reuters) -The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War Two, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation. The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists last month estimated Germany owed the country 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.26 trillion)....
104.1 WIKY

EU to train up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union member states have agreed to host training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers as soon as possible, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday. According to the plan, whose final details will be negotiated in Brussels next week, Poland will receive EU funds to set up a headquarters for the scheme while some parts will be run in other EU states, Spiegel added, citing EU sources.
104.1 WIKY

White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine. White House press secretary...
Daniel Ortega
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
104.1 WIKY

Greece would say ‘yes’ to a Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting if Turkey asked

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Monday it would welcome any Turkish request for a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a European summit in Prague this week. Long-simmering tensions between the two countries, which are North Atlantic Treaty...
104.1 WIKY

In El Salvador, rising inmate numbers threaten humanitarian crisis: NGO

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s war against the country’s criminal gangs could generate prison overcrowding and even a violent reaction from criminals, said a report by the NGO International Crisis Group (ICG) released Tuesday. After a historic rise in homicides in March, Bukele asked...
Reuters

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories.
The Associated Press

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell shortly after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
104.1 WIKY

Tourism revenues on the mend in Mediterranean countries

(Reuters) – Even if the number of visitors has still not quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Mediterranean countries are enjoying a much-needed boost as inflation and a strong sector recovery lift this year’s tourist spending and tax receipts higher. The positive trend is one factor lending support to...
104.1 WIKY

WHO to request cholera vaccines for Haiti, expects more cases

GENEVA (Reuters) – A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that a request will be made to supply Haiti with oral cholera vaccines after a surprise return of the disease to a country paralysed by a gang blockade. “A request is being prepared to be submitted to the...
104.1 WIKY

Vietnam to impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some Chinese furniture

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam will this month impose temporary anti-dumping duty on some furniture products originating from China, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The tariff of between 21.4% and 35.2% will be in place for four months starting mid-October, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
104.1 WIKY

Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder

MANILA (Reuters) – A Philippine journalist has been shot dead while driving in the country’s capital, police said on Tuesday, prompting condemnation from media groups and activists, who described his assassination as a blow to press freedom. Radio journalist Percival Mabasa, 63, was killed by two assailants at...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens

PARIS (Reuters) – Several major French cities including Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux said they will not organise fan zones or put up giant outdoor screens to show Qatar World Cup soccer matches in protest against ecological and humanitarian issues. Leftist and ecologist mayors in those cities said the loss...
104.1 WIKY

Switzerland has ‘systemic’ racism issues, UN experts say

GENEVA (Reuters) – Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday, giving a broad range of examples from police brutality to a children’s game. The U.N.-appointed working group noted positive...
104.1 WIKY

Supreme Court to scrutinize U.S. protections for social media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to federal protections for internet and social media companies freeing them of responsibility for content posted by users in a case involving an American student fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris. The...
