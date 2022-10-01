ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

fox44news.com

New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
WACO, TX
KWTX

McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Natalie and Lori Aviles, two of the victims in the McGregor shooting, leave behind a lasting legacy on the Central Texas community. The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that helps patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. At organization...
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bears seeking to correct issues during bye week

Leading up to Saturday’s Top 25 showdown against Oklahoma State, the Baylor players talked about how much fun and stress free the upcoming bye week would be if the Bears pulled out a win. After dropping a 36-25 decision to the Cowboys, the next week will likely be anything...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
HEWITT, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
US105

Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened

WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
MCGREGOR, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
US105

Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid

As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Balloon release held to honor the victims in McGregor shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
MCGREGOR, TX

