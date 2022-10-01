Read full article on original website
KWTX
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
fox44news.com
New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
KWTX
McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Natalie and Lori Aviles, two of the victims in the McGregor shooting, leave behind a lasting legacy on the Central Texas community. The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that helps patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. At organization...
WacoTrib.com
Bears seeking to correct issues during bye week
Leading up to Saturday’s Top 25 showdown against Oklahoma State, the Baylor players talked about how much fun and stress free the upcoming bye week would be if the Bears pulled out a win. After dropping a 36-25 decision to the Cowboys, the next week will likely be anything...
WacoTrib.com
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
30-Year-Old Benjamin Charles Sanchez IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, a pedestrian accident was reported in the Belton area on Sunday morning. The officials stated that at around 12:40 a.m. the [..]
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened
WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KWTX
Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid
As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
80's pop stars to play two shows in Copperas Cove bar
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Copperas Cove bar is hosting an 80's night this week, with some very special guests. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fubar Sports Bar will welcome 80's pop icons Tiffany and Jade Starling to their stage in a unique event for music fans. Tiffany rocketed to...
KWTX
Balloon release held to honor the victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
