Wedowee, AL

Prep football: Saks loses in overtime, falls to 2-2 in region

By Star staff
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
WEDOWEE — Randolph County mounted a comeback against Saks on Friday, and the Tigers have set themselves up for big games to come.

Fullback Austin Terrell’s touchdown run and conversion run in overtime clinched Randolph County’s 42-41 victory over Saks in a key Class 3A, Region 4 game.

