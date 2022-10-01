Read full article on original website
Florida cruises past Eastern Washington 52-17 in game delayed by Hurricane Ian
A day later than first planned, Eastern Washington headed into “The Swamp” in Gainesville and acquitted itself offensively in a way it hadn’t earlier this season against another Football Bowl Subdivision team. But defensively the Eagles simply were not up to the task of slowing a speedy...
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986. The...
