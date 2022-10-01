ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Mock 'slave auction' prompts high school to forfeit football season

A California high school will forfeit the rest of its varsity football season after some players were captured on video appearing to act out a "slave auction" of their Black teammates. The Yuba City Unified School District first forfeited last Friday's game after administrators became aware of the video Thursday,...
YUBA CITY, CA
SFGate

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

PBS' 'Making Black America' details thriving while excluded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — America slammed the door in the face of Black progress time after time, and time after time African Americans responded by thriving in a society of their own making. When Black doctors were excluded from the American Medical Association, they formed the National Medical Association...
LOS ANGELES, CA

