FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alliance for Reason and Knowledge staged an event that was designed to make the public think about energy development for the future. The Alliance for Reason and Knowledge (A.R.K.) organized the Future Cities tour on Sunday, October 2 which encompassed a tour of Golden Valley Electric Association’s solar farm off of South Cushman in Fairbanks. During the tour Thomas DeLong, the chairman of GVEA’s board of directors, along with an engineer for the utility company spoke about renewable energy technology being utilized and developed in Alaska and elsewhere. Many topics came up including the use of wind, solar and hydro power across that state.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 14 HOURS AGO