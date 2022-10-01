Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said the citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has always...
Johnson City Press
Youngkin energy plan envisions nuclear reactor in SWVA in a decade
RICHMOND – Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade and the end of coal-produced electricity by 2045. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the plan, unveiled Monday, “the start of a conversation about Virginia’s Energy Future … the start of a movement” that includes dealing with a 47% increase in residential energy costs and 41% for industrial customers between 2005 and 2020.
Johnson City Press
Second Harvest Food Bank of NETN Receives $10,000 Grant to Combat Food Insecurity
KINGSPORT – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a $10,000 grant from Norfolk Southern Corporation to support local efforts to combat food insecurity and assist those in need throughout Northeast Tennessee. The Food Bank is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern,...
Johnson City Press
Tiebreakers announces facility expansion
Tiebreakers, a leading family entertainment center in the Tri-Cities, recently announced it is expanding its Johnson City facility. The 3,000-square-foot expansion will act as a private party and live music venue, enabling the company to host larger events, shows, and concerts with up to 200 guests for the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Honoring her majesty: Virginia man treasures letters from the queen's office
WISE — Michael Gardner was 28 when he started sending letters to public figures in hopes he would hear back from them — former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush and the late Alex Trebek, just to name a few. “It’s been a hobby of mine for several...
Comments / 0