West Blocton, AL

AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Arkansas’ Sam Pittman said about Alabama after near comeback

Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole

A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
