Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
What Arkansas’ Sam Pittman said about Alabama after near comeback
Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
RELATED PEOPLE
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole
A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 0