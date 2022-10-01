ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Portland police investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist on SE Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened near Cleveland High School late Tuesday morning. At about 11:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist, who police said appears to be a woman in her mid to late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22

GATES, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found dead after the semi-truck went over an embankment and caught fire Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. The Kenworth CMV was driving westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 35 when it left the road. The semi-truck was destroyed after catching fire. Emergency personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. OSP will release the identity of the driver after the next of kin is notified.
GATES, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
kptv.com

Shooting suspects in Hillsboro flee, crash causing road closures

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The suspects in a Hillsboro shooting crashed their vehicle after fleeing Tuesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. outside in the area near 106th and Cornell. One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared non-life threatening.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday. According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.
MILWAUKIE, OR
ksro.com

Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
GERVAIS, OR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Tillamook last Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 70. OSP said an investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle. The Harley collided with the side of the Toyota and the operator, identified as 73-year-old Carl Anderson, of Tillamook, was thrown from the motorcycle.
TILLAMOOK, OR
clayconews.com

TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park. According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park....
