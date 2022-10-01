MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday. According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO