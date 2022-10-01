ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million prior to account freeze

The recently ousted chief executive officer of the Celsius Network withdrew $10 million shortly before its bankruptcy filing, adding yet another layer of scandal to the failed “crypto” platform’s tattered legacy. The Financial Times has revealed that Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the Celsius lending platform...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UK investors pull record $2.7 billion from equity funds in September

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK-based investors pulled a record 2.4 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) from equity funds in September, funds network Calastone said on Wednesday. The net outflows make September the worst month in what is already the worst year on record for equity funds, Calastone said.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Ghana’s central bank backs CBDCs for financial inclusion

Ghana’s central bank will continue to explore its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it seeks to boost financial inclusion in the country, a top official at the central bank recently stated. Ghana has been one of the most advanced countries in Africa in CBDC exploration and has already...
WORLD
coingeek.com

US SEC, Canada’s OSC file charges against $51M security token offering

Securities watchdogs in the United States and Canada have filed parallel charges against Troy Richard James Hogg, a Canadian national, accusing him of raising $51 million from investors through an illegal token offering. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) allege that Hogg used...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

EU puts DeFi on notice, revives stablecoin transaction cap

Like a horror movie villain that just won’t die, European legislators just won’t stop coming up with new ways to thwart the ambitions of “crypto” bros. Members of the European Parliament are reportedly considering a new draft of anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) laws that would cover a raft of digital asset transactions by European Union (EU) residents. The sectors potentially put under the AML/CFT microscope include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) that govern DeFi operations, and entities operating Web3 companies.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Even Binance thinks the Tether stablecoin is an unbacked scam

The founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has no faith that Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, is actually redeemable for dollars. Recently, Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao gave an interview to Protocol that discussed Binance’s relationship with the two largest stablecoins by market cap:...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Hydrogen digital asset firm charged over securities violations and market manipulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against The Hydrogen Technology, the company behind the Hydro digital asset token, for securities violations. The watchdog also filed charges against South African market maker Moonwalkers, which it alleges was hired to illegally manipulate the market and prop up the Hydro price.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Mastercard launches Crypto Secure to identify digital asset risks for card issuers

Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) will launch Crypto Secure, a software tool for banks to identify fraudulent activity associated with digital asset businesses. The software comes from blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, which Mastercard acquired in September 2021. The move comes as digital asset use becomes more mainstream and gains wider use outside...
CREDITS & LOANS
coingeek.com

Everything you thought you knew about decentralization is wrong—allow Satoshi Nakamoto to explain why

The concept of decentralization has quickly become one of the most important—and misunderstood—concepts of the 21st century. Since the rise of Bitcoin in 2009 and the blockchain boom that followed in its wake, talk of decentralization and the value that it represents for different populations, industries, technologies, and more has been common fodder for talking heads and technologists alike (although the latter more frequently use it as a buzzword for hawking whatever the latest Ponzi scheme they’re being paid to promote is).
MARKETS
Reuters

SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

India freezes $1.5M of laundered funds linked to mobile gaming scam

India’s fight against digital asset money laundering isn’t letting up any time soon. In the latest crackdown, the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over $1.5 million worth of BTC held at Binance by a local mobile gaming scam. ED, India’s economic intelligence agency, announced on September...
INDIA
coingeek.com

Russia eyes use of digital ruble in transacting with China

Russia has confirmed that it will proceed with its digital ruble, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Bank of Russia, which will be deployed in cross-border settlements with China. Information picked up by Reuters stated that Russia’s plan to use its CBDC in international trade is part...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Efficient zk-SNARKs on Bitcoin: Technical explainer

This post was first published on Medium. Recently, we have implemented zk-SNARKs in sCrypt and run it on Bitcoin. More specifically, we have implemented the verifier of the Groth16 algorithm, which allows a zero-knowledge proof to be verified directly on chain. This article dives into some of the details, shedding light on how to efficiently implement other advanced cryptographic techniques on Bitcoin.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Twitter, Ford And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher with the Dow Jones jumping more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Twitter, Inc. TWTR gained 22.2% to close at $52.00. Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter’s litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Why put chat on-chain?

Upon the re-launch of Bitchat, naturally questions arose of why store chat messages on a blockchain. Especially if the chat messages are plain text and public on the ledger, this approach appears non-sensical to “normies”. However, when these issues are critically analyzed past the surface level, we see the problems with existing chat and social media interactions in general.
INTERNET
AFP

In Morocco hills, cannabis farmers bet on budding industry

In the hills of northern Morocco, vast cannabis fields are ready for harvest, but farmers complain that a government plan to market the crop legally is yet to deliver them any benefits.  "Farmers are the weak link in the supply chain -- we're the ones who pay the price" for involvement in the illicit market, Karim complained.
AGRICULTURE

