coingeek.com
Brazil’s securities regulator urges Mercado Bitcoin to provide details on issued tokens
Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has ordered local exchange Mercado Bitcoin to disclose details on some tokens issued over the last two years. Estadao newspaper reported the matter on Tuesday, noting that the tokens in question are fixed-income tokens. The report did not disclose the names of the...
coingeek.com
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million prior to account freeze
The recently ousted chief executive officer of the Celsius Network withdrew $10 million shortly before its bankruptcy filing, adding yet another layer of scandal to the failed “crypto” platform’s tattered legacy. The Financial Times has revealed that Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the Celsius lending platform...
UK investors pull record $2.7 billion from equity funds in September
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK-based investors pulled a record 2.4 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) from equity funds in September, funds network Calastone said on Wednesday. The net outflows make September the worst month in what is already the worst year on record for equity funds, Calastone said.
coingeek.com
Ghana’s central bank backs CBDCs for financial inclusion
Ghana’s central bank will continue to explore its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it seeks to boost financial inclusion in the country, a top official at the central bank recently stated. Ghana has been one of the most advanced countries in Africa in CBDC exploration and has already...
coingeek.com
US SEC, Canada’s OSC file charges against $51M security token offering
Securities watchdogs in the United States and Canada have filed parallel charges against Troy Richard James Hogg, a Canadian national, accusing him of raising $51 million from investors through an illegal token offering. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) allege that Hogg used...
coingeek.com
EU puts DeFi on notice, revives stablecoin transaction cap
Like a horror movie villain that just won’t die, European legislators just won’t stop coming up with new ways to thwart the ambitions of “crypto” bros. Members of the European Parliament are reportedly considering a new draft of anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) laws that would cover a raft of digital asset transactions by European Union (EU) residents. The sectors potentially put under the AML/CFT microscope include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) that govern DeFi operations, and entities operating Web3 companies.
coingeek.com
Even Binance thinks the Tether stablecoin is an unbacked scam
The founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has no faith that Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, is actually redeemable for dollars. Recently, Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao gave an interview to Protocol that discussed Binance’s relationship with the two largest stablecoins by market cap:...
coingeek.com
Hydrogen digital asset firm charged over securities violations and market manipulation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against The Hydrogen Technology, the company behind the Hydro digital asset token, for securities violations. The watchdog also filed charges against South African market maker Moonwalkers, which it alleges was hired to illegally manipulate the market and prop up the Hydro price.
coingeek.com
Mastercard launches Crypto Secure to identify digital asset risks for card issuers
Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) will launch Crypto Secure, a software tool for banks to identify fraudulent activity associated with digital asset businesses. The software comes from blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace, which Mastercard acquired in September 2021. The move comes as digital asset use becomes more mainstream and gains wider use outside...
coingeek.com
Everything you thought you knew about decentralization is wrong—allow Satoshi Nakamoto to explain why
The concept of decentralization has quickly become one of the most important—and misunderstood—concepts of the 21st century. Since the rise of Bitcoin in 2009 and the blockchain boom that followed in its wake, talk of decentralization and the value that it represents for different populations, industries, technologies, and more has been common fodder for talking heads and technologists alike (although the latter more frequently use it as a buzzword for hawking whatever the latest Ponzi scheme they’re being paid to promote is).
SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.
S.African business activity contracts in Sept -PMI
Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African private sector activity contracted in September as increased power cuts led to steep falls in output and new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday.
coingeek.com
India freezes $1.5M of laundered funds linked to mobile gaming scam
India’s fight against digital asset money laundering isn’t letting up any time soon. In the latest crackdown, the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over $1.5 million worth of BTC held at Binance by a local mobile gaming scam. ED, India’s economic intelligence agency, announced on September...
coingeek.com
Russia eyes use of digital ruble in transacting with China
Russia has confirmed that it will proceed with its digital ruble, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Bank of Russia, which will be deployed in cross-border settlements with China. Information picked up by Reuters stated that Russia’s plan to use its CBDC in international trade is part...
German exports beat expectations despite cooling global economy
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - German exports rose slightly more than expected in August despite a cooling global economy, rising interest rates and material shortages, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
coingeek.com
Efficient zk-SNARKs on Bitcoin: Technical explainer
This post was first published on Medium. Recently, we have implemented zk-SNARKs in sCrypt and run it on Bitcoin. More specifically, we have implemented the verifier of the Groth16 algorithm, which allows a zero-knowledge proof to be verified directly on chain. This article dives into some of the details, shedding light on how to efficiently implement other advanced cryptographic techniques on Bitcoin.
Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India - Nikkei
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be an another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing.
Twitter, Ford And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher with the Dow Jones jumping more than 800 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Twitter, Inc. TWTR gained 22.2% to close at $52.00. Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter’s litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
coingeek.com
Why put chat on-chain?
Upon the re-launch of Bitchat, naturally questions arose of why store chat messages on a blockchain. Especially if the chat messages are plain text and public on the ledger, this approach appears non-sensical to “normies”. However, when these issues are critically analyzed past the surface level, we see the problems with existing chat and social media interactions in general.
In Morocco hills, cannabis farmers bet on budding industry
In the hills of northern Morocco, vast cannabis fields are ready for harvest, but farmers complain that a government plan to market the crop legally is yet to deliver them any benefits. "Farmers are the weak link in the supply chain -- we're the ones who pay the price" for involvement in the illicit market, Karim complained.
