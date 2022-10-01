The concept of decentralization has quickly become one of the most important—and misunderstood—concepts of the 21st century. Since the rise of Bitcoin in 2009 and the blockchain boom that followed in its wake, talk of decentralization and the value that it represents for different populations, industries, technologies, and more has been common fodder for talking heads and technologists alike (although the latter more frequently use it as a buzzword for hawking whatever the latest Ponzi scheme they’re being paid to promote is).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO