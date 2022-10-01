ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

whbc.com

A Closer Look: Local Quarterbacks Shining

Highlights from this weekend included our great matchup with Canton South and Fairless, McKinley continuing to find themselves on the field (they also find themselves in 1 st place in the Federal) and a couple big upsets (Louisville and Northwest). Our broadcast game, South at Fairless, featured two prolific offenses...
CANTON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Week 7 High School Football POTW Poll: Who Was the Top Performer in Week 7?

The regular season is winding down and playoffs are just a couple of weeks away. Before we move on to Week 8 coverage, it’s time to take a look back at some of the top performances from a week ago. We’ve sifted through all the top performers throughout Northeast Ohio and narrowed it down to five impressive performances. Who deserves to be named NEOSI Player of the Week? Have your voice heard in the poll below and stay tuned Thursday for the results!
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s best picking up their pace after seven weeks in cleveland.com state football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state’s top-ranked football teams in each division remain unchanged entering Week 8 after convincing victories around Ohio. In the northeast, St. Edward played at a state championship caliber in its 48-6 win at St. Ignatius. However, so did Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and Lakota West as the teams ahead of the Eagles in the cleveland.com rankings for Division I. Moeller picked apart Cincinnati Elder, 42-14, a team that pushed St. Edward earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH

