Michigan Daily
Corum confident he can handle hefty workload
Looking at the rushing section of the box score against Iowa and Maryland, it doesn’t seem like Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, or either of his offensive coordinators, thinks so. Two weeks in a row now, junior running back Blake Corum has shouldered 29 or more carries, with 59 over...
Michigan Daily
Mazi Smith embraces role in Michigan’s defense
It’s been two years since Michigan parted ways with Don Brown, but the former defensive coordinator is still making an impact on senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith. “When Don Brown was still here, the one thing he said was, ‘You can’t have a good defense without a nose,’ ” Smith remembered Monday. “You see it in the league. Everybody needs a nose.”
Michigan Daily
Wolverines struggle to convert in draw against Hoosiers
Coming off a Big Ten loss to Michigan State, the Michigan men’s soccer team sought redemption in another conference matchup against Indiana on Sunday. The Wolverines entered the game hopeful for a league win, but their failure to cash in on offensive opportunities stopped them in their tracks. Michigan...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wheelchair basketball hosts its second annual Wolverine Invitational
After qualifying for the NWBA national championship in its debut season, the Michigan wheelchair basketball team returned to action at the Wolverine Invitational, losing all four of its matchups in a lackluster weekend. The Wolverines hosted the Detroit Wheelchair Pistons, the Variety Village Rolling Rebel, the Brampton Crashers and the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s strong connection leads to win over Northwestern
All teams that hope to find victory on an indisputable scale must first establish chemistry. The Michigan volleyball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong against Northwestern (12-4, 1-3), hoping to sweep the Wildcats three straight sets. Instead, after dominating the first two, the Wolverines had to put themselves back together to eventually claim victory, 3-1.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Two years and a world of difference
Do you remember the last time that the Michigan football team traveled to Bloomington?. Sorry, I probably should have begun this column with a content warning. If you’re a diehard, you likely buried that game — Michigan at Indiana, Nov. 7, 2020 — deep in the back of your brain; it’s a memory you’d rather not rehash.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows improved offense in draw against Indiana￼
Capitalizing on scoring opportunities is one of the most difficult and defining aspects of a soccer match. The sound of the ball hitting the back of the net is the most memorable part of a game. But even in a game where the Michigan men’s soccer team converted on its...
Michigan Daily
Haakenson game-winner helps Michigan defeat Minnesota￼
The last time the Michigan women’s soccer team won at Minnesota was in 2012. Entering Minneapolis, the Wolverines looked to improve upon their already stellar away record and capture an elusive first win in Big Ten play. On Thursday night, Michigan did just that. The Wolverines (6-4-2 overall, 1-2-1...
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey dominates in third quarter shooting spree against Ball State
Forty-one shots is a lot for any team to fire off in a single game, even for the No. 9 Michigan field hockey team. But on Sunday, the Wolverines did just that en route to dominating Ball State, 7-0. While the team was locked-in on offense throughout the entire game,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan ties Iowa after second half surge
Marked by fast breaks and physical defense, Sunday’s match felt like a shootout. The final line just didn’t reflect that. The Michigan women’s soccer team (6-4-3 overall, 1-2-2 Big Ten) tied Iowa (3-5-5, 0-2-3) 1-1 on Sunday afternoon in a gritty, back-and-forth match. The Hawkeyes took advantage of a defensive lapse early to capture a one goal lead, but a late penalty brought the Wolverines back in dramatic fashion.
Michigan Daily
The University of Michigan’s faltering promises of minority representation
The University of Michigan is an incredibly selective university and prestigious enough to land on many high school students’ “reach lists.” Our endowment is massive, standing at $17 billion as of 2021, the highest of any public university in the country. We are constantly rated in the top five public universities in the country, by the U.S. News & World Report and beyond. There are many reasons the University is so successful as an institution, but the amount of wealth that researchers and administrators have access to cannot be understated.
Michigan Daily
Miss Kim is trying to help food insecurity, one piece of tteokbokki at a time
When Ji Hye Kim founded Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant on North Fifth Avenue, she had her eyes set on giving back to the Ann Arbor community. Now, with a new sliding scale payment program, Kim is fighting food insecurity, one meal at a time. The restaurant will be offering...
Michigan Daily
Students, staff look forward to newly renovated Michigan Housing multicultural lounges this fall
Three multicultural lounges in University of Michigan residence halls will reopen this fall following the conclusion of recent renovations. The Abeng Multicultural Lounge in East Quad reopened on Sept. 13. The Edward Said Multicultural Lounge in North Quad and the Yuri Kochiyama Multicultural Lounge in South Quad will open on Oct. 12 and Nov. 15, respectively.
Michigan Daily
‘Normalize the conversation’: Activists, political leaders rally for Reproductive Freedom For All ahead of November elections
Monday night, the University of Michigan Diag was filled with over 100 voices chanting ‘Yes on three!’ as activists and Ann Arbor community members rallied for Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot initiative that will appear in the upcoming midterm election. The Reproductive...
Michigan Daily
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
Michigan Daily
UMich students, faculty lead support efforts on campus following Hurricane Fiona
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, a Category 4 storm that hit the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, approximately 233,000 individuals have been without power, dozens of communities were flooded and thousands of homes have been destroyed. Puerto Rico is over 1,900 miles away from Ann Arbor, but for many members of the University of Michigan community, the catastrophe is personal.
Michigan Daily
PETA exhibit calls attention to animal testing at UMich and beyond
Over the last two weeks, a traveling exhibit from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) — a nonprofit that advocates against animal abuse and animal testing — was set up on the Southeast corner of North University Avenue and State Street, calling attention to the use of animals for scientific research at the University of Michigan and other college campuses around the country. The exhibit was open from Sept. 21 to 25 and again on Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, and is now headed to its next stop in Pittsburg.
Michigan Daily
SACUA gives out annual awards and meets with President-elect Santa Ono
The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in a hybrid format in the Ruthven Building on Monday afternoon to announce committee awards and meet with University of Michigan President-elect Santa Ono before he takes office on Oct. 14. The meeting was open to the public for 20 minutes and served to recognize faculty members with awards as well as introduce Santa Ono to his first SACUA meeting.
