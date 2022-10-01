Read full article on original website
profootballnetwork.com
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
profootballnetwork.com
Top 50 QB College Football Performances in Week 5
Isolating the top 50 QB performances from college football Week 5 was no easy task. However, it was a fun ordeal. With a star-studded affair from the signal-callers this week, here are the top 50 QB college football performances from Week 5. Week 5 College Football Players of the Week.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
profootballnetwork.com
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
profootballnetwork.com
Week 5 College Football Team of the Week: Clark Phillips III, Emmanuel Forbes dominant
The Week 5 College Football Team of the Week is as dynamic as the college football action we saw on the field. With a bevy of remarkable contests in Week 5, this list aims to award the top performers at every position from across the slate of games at each level against any competition.
profootballnetwork.com
How Rookie Kenny Pickett as New QB1 Represents the Ultimate Answer for the Steelers’ Offense
The ascension of rookie Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ new starting quarterback ushers in a new era for the AFC North franchise. The former Pitt standout as QB1 and the replacement for veteran Mitchell Trubisky gives the Steelers a fresh start at the position. Trubisky was always intended...
profootballnetwork.com
7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson
There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
profootballnetwork.com
Which college football teams remain undefeated after Week 5?
Then there were 16. College football Week 5 helped eliminate several undefeated teams due to the inevitability of all-undefeated clashes taking away multiple teams’ perfect starts to the season. However, there were also teams — like Coastal Carolina and Georgia — who scraped by another week as undefeated teams.
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
profootballnetwork.com
Latavius Murray Waiver Wire Week 5: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?
In the space of four days, Latavius Murray has gone from practice squad player to Week 5 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers. With Murray heading to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, how should fantasy managers view him this week as a potential target on the Week 5 waiver wire?
profootballnetwork.com
Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
profootballnetwork.com
What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 5: Trade Dalvin Cook and Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers
Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. the Cardinals?
The question of is Christian McCaffrey playing has been a somewhat ever-present one so far in the 2022 NFL season. There has seemingly been some sort of niggle for McCaffrey every week this year, and Week 4 is no different. Let’s take a look at the latest news regarding McCaffrey’s Week 4 status and what it means for fantasy football managers this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Jameis Winston Waiver Wire Week 5: Will Winston Give it a Go in Week 5?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 5, hoping to strengthen their roster, should New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Seattle Seahawks?
profootballnetwork.com
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs DFS lineup: What to do with Tom Brady, Chris Godwin, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire?
If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs DFS lineup for Sunday Night Football in Week 4, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
