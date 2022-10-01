Construction wages fail to keep pace with inflation, cause struggles in home-buying

After slowing down at the beginning of the pandemic, the construction industry has bounced back, spurred on by the housing market boom.

Construction employment reached 7.7 million in August, surpassing pre-COVID levels, and nearly matching peak construction employment in 2006. With the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, the long-term outlook for the construction industry is looking upbeat as well. This legislation provides billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects and creates millions of jobs over the next decade, many in construction.