ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Construction wages fail to keep pace with inflation, cause struggles in home-buying

By Lattice Publishing
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi7X1_0iHfw88q00

After slowing down at the beginning of the pandemic, the construction industry has bounced back, spurred on by the housing market boom.

Construction employment reached 7.7 million in August, surpassing pre-COVID levels, and nearly matching peak construction employment in 2006. With the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law, the long-term outlook for the construction industry is looking upbeat as well. This legislation provides billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects and creates millions of jobs over the next decade, many in construction.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
280
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy