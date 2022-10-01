Read full article on original website
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Oct. 6 and 7
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will livestream multiple high school football games as the season continues this week. You can watch the Lubbock High at Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m. The game will also air live on 10Too. Friday, Oct. 6. You can listen to the Tascosa at...
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 6
Week Six Battle of the Bands features the Randall Raiders and Canadian Wildcats. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a battle of their own.
lcuchaps.com
Bowman shoots one-under first round, sits tied for 37th in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas - For the second time in his short collegiate career, Hayden Bowman records a one-under first round and currently sits tied for 37th after day one of the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational on Monday, Oct. 3. The freshman shot a one-under 69 in the opening round, his first...
KFDA
Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Hereford, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Plains High School football team will have a game with Hereford High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
Ascension named as best private high school in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced that the school was recently ranked No. 1 in both “Best Private High School in Amarillo” and “Best High Schools for STEM in Amarillo Area” by Niche. Officials detailed that Ascension also ranked in the top 12% of “Best College Prep Private Schools in America” and […]
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
KFDA
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off. The Good Times Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tri-State Fairground. In the parking lot of the Amarillo National Center Arena at the fairgrounds...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers recover 2022 Ram 2500
Update (9:45 a.m.) The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to Crime Stoppers, […]
Craving Tacos? Here’s Some National Taco Day Deals In Amarillo.
You've heard the term, used it, heck, even participated in it more than once. It's so big that even the Sod Poodles introduced it this season at HODGETOWN during home games on Tuesday. So it's only fitting that National Taco Day would happen on Taco Tuesday, right? That's precisely what...
Entities present arguments in day 1 of Civic Center trial
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the morning session of the first day of the Potter County bench trial surrounding the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding ordinance, the legal teams for the city of Amarillo, Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly along with the team from the Texas Attorney General’s Office provided an overview on the litigation, presenting […]
KFDA
Dove Creek Equine Rescue celebrating 10 years of saving horses in Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re-homing horses in the Texas Panhandle. This Saturday on October 8, Dove Creek is hosting their ‘Sunset Dinner’ to celebrate a decade of taking in and rehabilitating horses. This event will help raise money to continue what they’re doing.
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
KFDA
Firehouse Sub raising money tomorrow for Hurrican Ian victims
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Sub restaurants are raising money tomorrow to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Amarillo restaurants located at 1901 S. Georgia St. and 3450 S. Soncy Rd. will collect funds on Tuesday to benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The fund aims to deliver food and...
KFDA
NNSA announces extension for CNS for up to 5 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced today an extension for CNS for up to five years. The announcement said he extension period is up to five years for the Y-12 National Security Complex and up to three years for the Pantex Plant.
KFDA
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
