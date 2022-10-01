Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Heritage Church of Baxter Celebrates 100 Years
A big milestone has been accomplished by Heritage Church in Baxter. Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the church celebrated 100 years of serving the community. Churches come and go from time to time, and those that stay find it remarkable to hit that 100-year anniversary. For Heritage Church, they have hit that mark and so much more.
lptv.org
Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds
The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.
lptv.org
One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foothills State Forest
A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area. According to the Cass County Sheriff, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
lptv.org
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10
RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper. According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle, when they collided.
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
