ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
Residents of southern Utah have seen some crazy weather over the last 24 hours, ranging from hail to lightning to heavy rain.
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.
(St. George, UT) -- According to a press release, City Manager Adam Lenhard informed the St. George Mayor and City Council today that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In that press release, the city stated they wished Mr. Lenhard all the bestin his future endeavors and thanked him for the service he has provided to the City over the past four and a half years.Lenhard’s last day with the City will beNovember 1, 2022. The Mayor and City Council intend to begin the recruitment process for thenext City Manager as soon as possible.”
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
