Washington, UT

kjzz.com

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
Salt Lake City, UT
Washington, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George City Manager Stepping Down

(St. George, UT) -- According to a press release, City Manager Adam Lenhard informed the St. George Mayor and City Council today that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In that press release, the city stated they wished Mr. Lenhard all the bestin his future endeavors and thanked him for the service he has provided to the City over the past four and a half years.Lenhard’s last day with the City will beNovember 1, 2022. The Mayor and City Council intend to begin the recruitment process for thenext City Manager as soon as possible.”
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

