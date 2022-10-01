Eagles swamp Prior Lake football team 28-14

Eden Prairie High’s football team needed a bounce-back win over Prior Lake Sept. 30, following a 14-7 loss to Rosemount the previous week.

For the fourth week out of five, EP was facing an undefeated team, but at this point in the season that didn’t seem to matter.

Eden Prairie gave up an 80-yard kick-off return for a touchdown by Jason Krouse to open the contest, yet at halftime the Eagles were fully in control with a 28-7 lead.

“After they scored on the kick-off return, we had them right where we wanted them,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said with a smile after the game.

By the end of the first quarter, EP had tied the score 7-7 on a 22-yard by senior halfback Ryan Walden.

Then, in the second quarter, it was all systems go. Eden Prairie ran a double reverse that ended with a pitch back to quarterback Nick Fazi, who found tight end Jermell Taylor open behind the defense for an easy six points. Junior Luka Ratkovich booted his second extra point of the night for a 14-7 lead.

Eden Prairie senior Devin Jordan finished the next drive with a 5-yard touchdown run..

Still flying on momentum, the Eagles put another score on the board just before halftime.

All-State defensive end candidate Chiddi Obiazor blocked a punt that rolled out of bounds at the Prior Lake 2 yard line. Two plays later, Walden had his second touchdown of the evening.

The key to Eden Prairie’s victory was the ground game, which yielded 305 yards. Walden gained 153 yards on 19 carries, and the other half of the dynamic duo, junior Liam Berndt, had 169 yards on 16 carries.

“Our blocking was improved over the Rosemount game,” coach Grant said. “Our offensive line and our backs did a good job. And, of course, Chiddi’s blocked punt was a big defensive play.”

Berndt, who played both varsity and JV the previous week, would like to put JV behind him.

“He had a breakout game tonight,” Grant said.

“The blocking was just great,” Berndt said. “I would get 10 yards before I saw a defensive player. We have got to have the best offensive line in the state.”

Jermell Taylor’s long touchdown reception put a smile on his face.

“We had worked on that play in practice, and it was exciting to see it work in a game,” he said. “We played our hearts out tonight and beat a good team.”

Obiazor talked about the difference between the loss at Rosemount and he victory over Prior Lake.

“Leading up to the Rosemount game, we were flat in practice,” he said. “This week, our practices were much sharper.”

Next for the Eagles (4-1) is a game against Shakopee (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Shakopee West Middle School.