Beehive Blitz – Week 8
High School Football Scores – Week 8
Syracuse 45 Fremont 0
Davis 17 Farmington 14
Layton 46 Clearfield 7
Hunter 32 Taylorsville 0
Granger 34 Kearns 24
Roy 34 Cyprus 30
Riverton 22 Herriman 14
Mountain Ridge 15 West Jordan 7
Bingham 42 Copper Hills 7
Corner Canyon 52 Westlake 14
American Fork 17 Pleasant Grove 0
Skyridge 31 Lone Peak 30
Bountiful 17 Viewmont 7
Woods Cross 35 Box Elder 21
Bonneville 42 Northridge 7
Brighton 47 Park City 33
Highland 49 Murray 0
Stansbury 49 Mountain View 7
Payson 42 Tooele 7
Cedar Valley 31 Uintah 11
Timpanogos 51 Hillcrest 14
Lehi 20 Alta 0
Timpview 62 Orem 42
Provo 35 Salem Hills 19
Springville 74 Maple Mountain 20
Spanish Fork 56 Wasatch 20
Snow Canyon 56 Dixie 12
Crimson Cliffs 40 Pine View 14
Desert Hills 49 Hurricane 0
Logan 28 Green Canyon 14
Sky View 35 Mountain Crest 14
Ridgeline 20 Bear River 0
Morgan 38 Grantsville 20
Union 41 Ben Lomond 7
Juan Diego 41 Ogden 29
North Sanpete 37 Carbon 7
Manti 41 Richfield 21
Juab 49 Canyon View 28
South Summit 55 American Leadership 0
Summit Academy 34 Judge Memorial 7
Emery 21 Providence Hall 14
Beaver 17 Millard 3
San Juan 58 Delta 8
South Sevier 33 Grand 6
North Summit 22 Gunnison Valley 19
Kanab 49 Milford 34
Lovell, WY 26 Rich 0
Weber 27 Olympus 15
Cottonwood 25 Jordan 24
Duchesne 40 Parowan 20
Sugar-Salem, ID 28 Layton Christian 9
East 63 Skyline 24
Enterprise 35 North Sevier 7
