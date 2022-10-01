ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Beehive Blitz – Week 8

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axnMx_0iHfrG0m00

High School Football Scores – Week 8

Syracuse 45 Fremont 0

Davis 17 Farmington 14

Layton 46 Clearfield 7

Hunter 32 Taylorsville 0

Granger 34 Kearns 24

Roy 34 Cyprus 30

Riverton 22 Herriman 14

Mountain Ridge 15 West Jordan 7

Bingham 42 Copper Hills 7

Corner Canyon 52 Westlake 14

American Fork 17 Pleasant Grove 0

Skyridge 31 Lone Peak 30

Bountiful 17 Viewmont 7

Woods Cross 35 Box Elder 21

Bonneville 42 Northridge 7

Brighton 47 Park City 33

Highland 49 Murray 0

Stansbury 49 Mountain View 7

Payson 42 Tooele 7

Cedar Valley 31 Uintah 11

Timpanogos 51 Hillcrest 14

Lehi 20 Alta 0

Timpview 62 Orem 42

Provo 35 Salem Hills 19

Springville 74 Maple Mountain 20

Spanish Fork 56 Wasatch 20

Snow Canyon 56 Dixie 12

Crimson Cliffs 40 Pine View 14

Desert Hills 49 Hurricane 0

Logan 28 Green Canyon 14

Sky View 35 Mountain Crest 14

Ridgeline 20 Bear River 0

Morgan 38 Grantsville 20

Union 41 Ben Lomond 7

Juan Diego 41 Ogden 29

North Sanpete 37 Carbon 7

Manti 41 Richfield 21

Juab 49 Canyon View 28

South Summit 55 American Leadership 0

Summit Academy 34 Judge Memorial 7

Emery 21 Providence Hall 14

Beaver 17 Millard 3

San Juan 58 Delta 8

South Sevier 33 Grand 6

North Summit 22 Gunnison Valley 19

Kanab 49 Milford 34

Lovell, WY 26 Rich 0

Weber 27 Olympus 15

Cottonwood 25 Jordan 24

Duchesne 40 Parowan 20

Sugar-Salem, ID 28 Layton Christian 9

East 63 Skyline 24

Enterprise 35 North Sevier 7

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Man killed in fatal crash near Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash killed the driver of a Southwinds RV near Moab on Wednesday, Sept. 28.  Officials say around 5:34 p.m. the RV turned left out of the Kane Springs Hole in the Rock rest area to go southbound on SR-191 at Mile Post 111. The RV was T-boned in the […]
MOAB, UT
ABC4

Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine

UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Manti#San Juan#Juan Diego#American Football#Highschoolsports#Beehive Blitz#Davis#Layton#Murray 0#Uintah#Hillcrest#Alta#Orem#Spanish#Union#Grand 6 North Summit#Lovell#Rich 0#Christian
ABC4

Body recovered at Arches National Park, officials investigate

MOAB. Utah (ABC4) – Staff members at Arches National Park recovered a deceased body on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to park officials, staff located the deceased female in the Devils Garden Area around 6:45 p.m. Officials say the body was transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner where the cause of death […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

3 Tooele schools on lockdown after police respond to armed robbery

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Three Tooele schools have been placed on lockdown following reports of an armed robbery in the area. The Tooele City Police Department (TCPD) said Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, and Northlake Elementary were all placed on lockdown down on October 3, after police responded to an armed robbery at Sandy’s […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

One dead after fatal rollover crash in Southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 early Sunday evening. According to a release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a sole male occupant of the Ford pickup who sustained fatal injuries. After an investigation, authorities found the pickup was hauling two trailers […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Logan man charged in relation to six-car fatal crash

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash involving six cars that occurred in Logan on Thursday, Sept. 22.  Jorge Robles, 38, was charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the First Judicial District Court in Cache County. He faces the second degree felony count of negligently operating a […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Man who killed mother seeks conditional release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles. Two patients were reportedly […]
HOOPER, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Orem man in custody after police standoff

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department has taken a man into custody following a standoff in an Orem neighborhood that occurred in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police were called to an Orem home in the area of 400 South and 700 East at 4:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy