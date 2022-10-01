Mizzou kicks off 2022-23 basketball seasons with Mizzou Madness in front of the columns

Smoke machine clouds filled the air as players began to file onto a makeshift court Friday evening on the Francis Quadrangle.

Fans lined the sides of the walkway, delivering high-fives and catching T-shirts as the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams were introduced.

As Cleveland Cavaliers on-court host Ahmaad Crump called their names, the players joined their respective squads on the all-weather surface, which covered plywood boards on the ground near the famous campus columns.

"It’s one of those things, man, you can’t build without something like this,” Missouri head men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates said. “This is going to be a tradition.”

Mizzou Madness, an event to kick off the lead-up to basketball season, was held outdoors for the first time. The showcase drew enough fans to fill the limited bleacher seating and surround the court.

MU athletics estimated the crowd to be around 1,500 people. Fans consistently got into the night’s events, which included shooting competitions, a dance-off between Mohamed Diarra and Jayla Kelly, and a slam-dunk contest for kids, which legendary Missouri head coach Norm Stewart was on hand to help judge.

Stewart was fairly generous with his scores, and five children were all declared winners by Crump.

"I stand on his shoulders,” Gates said of Stewart.

For Gates and his team, the attitude surrounding Mizzou Madness was one of optimism. After last season’s struggles led to former coach Cuonzo Martin’s firing, Gates has done his best to drive fan engagement with the team.

Former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley, who transferred in from Missouri State this offseason, drew a huge cheer as he was introduced. So did the rest of the roster, which Gates largely reconstructed after last season.

Gates expressed optimism that the outdoor Mizzou Madness would return for 2023.

"(Tradition) starts one at a time, of course,” Gates said. “But we’ve got to keep getting better. This is a great event. We had a lot of hands on deck getting it executed, and I appreciated the vision and the opportunity.”

The women’s team also drew big cheers. Although the squad doesn’t have the air of newness the men’s team does, Missouri head women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton expressed optimism for the 2022-23 campaign.

According to Pingeton, her team has done all she has asked throughout the offseason.

"They’ve worked their tails off,” Pingeton said of her players after taking the microphone Friday. “Great attitudes, high energy. Taking care of business in the classroom.”

Pingeton also commended everyone involved with putting together the Mizzou Madness event.

“I’ve been here for over 12 years and I’ve never had a chance to experience something as special as this tonight,” Pingeton said. “Just means the world.”

Now comes the final push before the season begins in earnest. Both squads open their new campaigns Nov. 7, with the men taking on Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena and the women traveling to Missouri State.

Gates said his team has been having double practice days in the early going and has responded well. He cited the Tigers’ “excitement and enthusiasm,” despite a Saturday practice beginning at 5:45 a.m.

“Not anxious because right now I’m undefeated,” Gates said. “But I get to see every day the growth of our program, the connectivity of our group, and that’s going and trending in the right direction.”

Pingeton, Gates and their teams stood on the court as a laser show took over the sky above the outdoor setup.

As the lights returned, they greeted fans and began to head out, with the work for the 2022-23 season only just beginning.

