Wooster wins OCC girls tennis tournament; Ashland comes in second, Lexington third

MOUNT VERNON — In a tight three-way battle for first place, Wooster held off Ashland and Lexington to win the Ohio Cardinal Conference girls tennis tournament in Mount Vernon on Friday.

Wooster finished with 57 points, while Ashland placed second with 54 points and Lexington came in third with 39 points.

Wooster swept all three singles brackets with Ava Mathur defeating Ashland's Audra McBride in a close three-set final at No. 1, Minnie Pozefsky defeating Lexington's Malaina Wolfe in straight sets at No. 2 and Alexia Kakanuru winning in straight sets over New Philadelphia's Katelyn Mamula at No. 3.

"I was really proud of them. We came into the day one point behind Wooster and just a couple points ahead of Lexington," said Ashland coach Taylor Long. "We knew it was going to be a three-way race. I told the girls even though we lost all three singles to Wooster in the regular season we can still find a way to pass them in points. I kept stressing, even if you lose and get a second-round match don't think that doesn't matter. Everyone played hard and well."

In her first year playing high school tennis, Lexington's Wolfe was pleased with her second-place finish.

"I think I did pretty good. I tried to get every ball," she said. "In my first year playing it's pretty good coming second."

"Malaina fought hard today. She worked her butt off to get every ball back to net. She went up against a tough opponent today," said Lexington coach Jansen Webster. "She played this girl once in the regular season and the scores were similar. She improved a ton this season."

Although Wooster won all three singles, Ashland captured first place in both doubles brackets. The Arrows' doubles team of Chloe Ediger and Morgan Caufman won the first doubles final 6-1, 6-4 over Wooster. In the second doubles final, Ashland's Haley Lefever and Alex Swartzentruber defeated Mount Vernon 6-3, 6-0.

"Cloe and Morgan, this is their second year playing together," said Long. "You can tell they spent a lot of time together because they work so well, communicate well and pick each other up. Alex and Haley are both seniors. They wanted to go out with a bang, and they accomplished that by winning conference. Proud of both doubles teams."

Twitter: @JamesSimpsonII