Mckinney, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Prep football: The Colony falls to Aledo

The Colony was unable to overcome a fast start by Aledo in a 52-7 loss at Bearcat Stadium on Friday. The Bearcats scored 42 first-half points and capitalized on two interceptions by the Cougars, including a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown by Davhon Keys to give Aledo a 35-0 lead with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
ALEDO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Captain and center, Dickson leaving his mark on Boyd football

McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020. Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
BOYD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plenty on the line as volleyball teams hit district midpoint

For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play. That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
PLANO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McCoy, Lady Bobcats motivated to make another run at a state title

After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
CELINA, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes

What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
DALLAS, TX

