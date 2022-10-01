Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees first. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson.
Porterville Recorder
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
Porterville Recorder
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_McNeil, New York, .326; Freeman, Los Angeles, .322; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .280; Hoerner, Chicago, .280; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 106;...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp doubles to deep left field. Sean Murphy flies out to shallow center field to David Fletcher. Seth Brown singles to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Shea Langeliers walks. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Conner Capel. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shea Langeliers out at second.
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies first. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Sean Bouchard flies out to left center field to Trayce Thompson. Brendan Rodgers homers to left field. C.J. Cron walks. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), Andrus (9). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave (2). IPHRERBBSO. Minnesota. Winder L,4-621-354412. Sanchez12-334300. Moran200003. Pagán100002. J.López100001. Chicago. Giolito W,11-9722224. Diekman100001. Ruiz111112. HBP_Giolito 2 (Gordon,Miranda), Winder (Abreu). WP_Winder.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II (1). Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_3:09. A_14,138 (36,742).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. Pete Alonso singles to shallow left field. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Pete Alonso to second. Eduardo Escobar walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Pete Alonso to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Lane Thomas. Pete Alonso scores. Luis Guillorme doubles to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Luis Guillorme scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125
NEW ORLEANS (129) Marshall 2-6 0-2 5, Williamson 4-6 5-5 13, Valanciunas 3-6 3-4 9, H.Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 2-4 1-4 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 3-4 1-1 9, Plowden 1-2 0-0 2, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 7-8 0-0 14, Hernangomez 6-10 2-4 15, Alvarado 3-6 0-0 6, Daniels 5-15 4-6 15, Graham 5-11 8-8 21, Petty Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Seabron 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 46-93 26-36 129.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
A .500 team: McVay's Rams in unfamiliar position so far
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Perhaps it's a positive measure of the Los Angeles Rams' achievements over the previous half-decade when their fan base is panicking after a 2-2 start with losses to two Super Bowl-contending opponents. Or perhaps it's because those two defeats were ugly enough to inspire serious...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 121, Miami 111
MINNESOTA (121) Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 4-5 0-0 10, Reid 3-5 2-4 9, Edwards 9-15 4-4 24, Nowell 6-11 0-1 14, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 4-7 6-9 14, Minott 0-4 0-0 0, Paschall 0-0 1-2 1, Prince 6-12 4-5 19, Forbes 4-6 5-6 15, Lawson 1-1 0-0 3, McLaughlin 2-3 0-0 4, Moore Jr. 1-2 4-4 6, Rivers 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 26-35 121.
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Third Period_5, Vegas, Dorofeyev 1 (Howden, Manninen), 12:06. 6, Arizona, A.Chiasson 1 (Hayton, Bjugstad), 17:44 (pp). 7, Vegas, Karlsson 1...
NHL・
Comments / 0