richlandsource.com
Over and out: Dresden Tri-Valley punches through Zanesville West Muskingum
Zanesville West Muskingum had no answers as Dresden Tri-Valley compiled a 4-1 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 27, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on September 29 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field blanks Peninsula Woodridge
Mogadore Field's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Peninsula Woodridge 2-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge kiss their sister, take her to the prom in a tie
It wasn't romantic, but Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge tied the knot in a 2-2 equalizer in Ohio girls soccer action on October 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mogadore Field and Peninsula Woodridge settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Botkins exerts defensive dominance to doom Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Botkins didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Mt. Blanchard Riverdale's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 4. Recently on September 27, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Fort Jennings in a soccer game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville Central and Westerville North fashion a Windsor knot
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Westerville Central and Westerville North settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 1-1 tie.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy blanks Ravenna Southeast
A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Ravenna Southeast 5-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The first half gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 2-0 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Dublin Coffman refuses to yield to Pickerington North
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Pickerington North's offense 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 26, Dublin Coffman squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a soccer game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire drops zeroes on Ashtabula Lakeside
Burton Berkshire's defense kept Ashtabula Lakeside under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 29, Burton Berkshire squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Lakeside ends the party for Ashtabula Edgewood
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Ashtabula Lakeside will take its 3-2 victory over Ashtabula Edgewood at Ashtabula Edgewood High on October 3 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School last season....
richlandsource.com
Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season
MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway. R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
richlandsource.com
Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
richlandsource.com
Kingsgate: Skilken Gold seeks 6-month extension on demolition orders
MANSFIELD -- Skilken Gold has asked for a six-month extension on the city's order that it demolish a portion of the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 1290 Park Ave. West, claiming it has a retailer interested in renovating the property. In an email on Sept. 30, Skilken Gold asked that the...
richlandsource.com
Linda Lee Arter
Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
richlandsource.com
Paving project will close section of Plymouth-Springmill Road on Oct. 6
PLYMOUTH -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a road closing within the county. The public should be aware of this, and either plan an alternate route or be prepared for delays while traversing these roads.
richlandsource.com
The Waterford at Mansfield To Celebrate Opening of Magnolia Trails Memory Care Community
MANSFIELD -- The Waterford at Mansfield will unveil their new Magnolia Trails memory care community with the capacity to provide care for 29 seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the Richland County Chamber of Commerce, staff from The Waterford at Mansfield, Sonida...
richlandsource.com
Gerald A. Hawk
Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
whbc.com
GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
