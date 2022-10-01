ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Dresden Tri-Valley punches through Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville West Muskingum had no answers as Dresden Tri-Valley compiled a 4-1 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 27, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on September 29 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blanks Peninsula Woodridge

Mogadore Field's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Peninsula Woodridge 2-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
PENINSULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Botkins exerts defensive dominance to doom Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Botkins didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Mt. Blanchard Riverdale's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 4. Recently on September 27, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Fort Jennings in a soccer game. For more, click here.
BOTKINS, OH
richlandsource.com

Warren John F. Kennedy blanks Ravenna Southeast

A suffocating defense helped Warren John F. Kennedy handle Ravenna Southeast 5-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The first half gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 2-0 lead over Ravenna Southeast.
RAVENNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Dublin Coffman refuses to yield to Pickerington North

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Pickerington North's offense 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 26, Dublin Coffman squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a soccer game. For more, click here.
PICKERINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire drops zeroes on Ashtabula Lakeside

Burton Berkshire's defense kept Ashtabula Lakeside under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 29, Burton Berkshire squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Lakeside ends the party for Ashtabula Edgewood

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Ashtabula Lakeside will take its 3-2 victory over Ashtabula Edgewood at Ashtabula Edgewood High on October 3 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with September 2, 2021 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School last season....
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway. R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
richlandsource.com

Kingsgate: Skilken Gold seeks 6-month extension on demolition orders

MANSFIELD -- Skilken Gold has asked for a six-month extension on the city's order that it demolish a portion of the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 1290 Park Ave. West, claiming it has a retailer interested in renovating the property. In an email on Sept. 30, Skilken Gold asked that the...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
SHELBY, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
CANTON, OH

