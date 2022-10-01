Read full article on original website
HOMER-CENTER GRABS NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL WIN
Homer-Center took down Redbank Valley last night, 3-1, in a non-conference volleyball match. The Wildcats took the first two games, 25-9 and 25-15, lost the third game, 25-23, and won the fourth, 25-12. For Homer-Center, Alayna Fabin had 9 aces and 6 kills; Meegan Williams had 11 kills; Ashlyn Kerr...
TORTORELLA: CAL U. IS FORMIDABLE
IUP coach Paul Tortorella said last night that he was proud of his Crimson Hawks football team for holding its composure for the entire sixty minutes Saturday against Slippery Rock. He told Jack Benedict on Hawk Talk from the Hilton Garden Inn on U92 and Renda Digital TV that IUP put together a solid effort in all three phases of the game…offense, defense, and special teams.
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
JEFFREY PAUL MERRIMAN, 44
Jeffrey Paul Merriman, 44, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with his loving family by his side. The son of Donald and Pauline (Kline) Merriman Sr., he was born March 3, 1978 in Indiana, PA. Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Elderton High School and a 2002 graduate of...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
NEW STUDENT ENROLLMENT AT IUP ON THE INCREASE
IUP has announced its finalized enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester, and there are some reported increases for new student enrollment. According to a news release, IUP reported that there were 1,724 new first-time students for this semester, an increase of 68 students over the fall of 2021, which is just over 4 percent. This is going against the national trends for student enrollment. The National Clearinghouse Student Center reported that college and university enrollment for Fall 2021 was down 6.6 percent from Fall of 2019.
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
JAMES L. ANDERCHIN, 79
James L. Anderchin, 79 of Starford, PA., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was the son of George and Margaret (Hvizdos) Anderchin, born January 11, 1943 in Starford, PA. Jim was a member of St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer and was devoted...
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The...
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
Pat Narduzzi Has Message for Pitt After Loss to Georgia Tech
There's no dividing the Pitt Panthers.
WILLIAM “BILL” EDWARD WEISS, 72
William “Bill” Edward Weiss, 72, was born on July 3rd, 1950, to the late Arthur and Edna Weiss. William passed away on October 3rd, 2022, at his home in Shelocta. William loved spending time with his family. His favorite hobbies included camping, hunting, watching steelers football, and spending time in his garage.
TRUCK GOES OFF 119 OVERPASS AND CRASHES NEAR WAYNE AVENUE
A coal truck crash has closed a pair of on-ramps between Indiana and Homer City this morning. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) See video from the scene here. Around 4:30 this morning, an empty coal truck was going South on Route 119 when it drifted into the grassy median. Because the truck was going at a high rate of speed, when it reached the bridges that carry 119 over the on ramps for Wayne Avenue and 119 North, it flew across a guiderail, landed on the Wayne Avenue on-ramp and crashed into a concrete barrier separating the two on-ramps. Homer City, Coral-Graceton and Indiana Fire companies along with the hazmat team, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched at 4:47 this morning. PennDOT crews were later dispatched to close the ramps off.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon student wins award
Sofia Vujevich of Mt. Lebanon received an award by the National Hispanic Recognition Program. The program identifies talented and ambitious Hispanic students. A senior at Mt. Lebanon High School, she takes several AP classes and maintains a high GPA. She is the daughter of Dr. Justin and Lisa Vujevich.
Former Pitt C Jim Sweeney Passes at Age 60
One of the best offensive linemen in Pitt Panthers history has passed away.
Westmoreland redevelopment agency to focus on blight prevention
Westmoreland redevelopment officials Monday announced a renewed focus on community blight prevention, hoping to nip future problems in the bud. “We want to be proactive in providing our communities with a plan. We don’t want to just be a demolition authority,” agency Executive Director Brian Lawrence said. The...
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
3 injured in Parkway East crash in Pittsburgh
Three people were injured in a single-car crash on the Parkway East early Monday, according to state police. Charles Williams Jr., 60, of North Braddock, was traveling east near the Squirrel Hill exit just before 12:15 a.m., police said. As he was merging into the right lane, police said he lost control of his car and struck an embankment, flipping the car onto its roof.
