Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
Anaheim131—5 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5, Anaheim, Jones 1 (Grant, Drysdale), 4:09. 6, Los Angeles, Bjornfot 1 (Roy), 7:47. 7, Anaheim, Jones 2 (Grant, Regenda), 14:44. 8, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Grant, Kulikov), 16:48.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Third Period_5, Vegas, Dorofeyev 1 (Howden, Manninen), 12:06. 6, Arizona, A.Chiasson 1 (Hayton, Bjugstad), 17:44 (pp). 7, Vegas, Karlsson 1...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
Montreal022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, DeBrincat 1 (Pinto, Giroux), 3:13 (pp). Penalties_Savard, MTL (Cross Checking), 2:43; Xhekaj, MTL (Fighting), 12:51; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (Roughing), 12:51; Kastelic, OTT (Fighting), 12:51; Harvey-Pinard, MTL (Boarding), 14:20; Chabot, OTT (Cross Checking), 14:20. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (Sanderson, DeBrincat), 5:52. 3, Montreal,...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
St. Louis211—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Thomas, Leivo), 1:05. 2, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Buchnevich, Leivo), 11:42 (pp). Second Period_3, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Schenn), 10:18. Third Period_4, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Jost, Rossi), 6:58. 5, St. Louis, Kostin 1 (Highmore), 13:57. 6, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Addison, Shaw),...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3
Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 2:09 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Bellows, Martin), 16:13 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Pelech, Bailey), 18:22 (sh). Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Tippett 1 (Laughton, Hayes), 5:05. 5, Philadelphia, Laczynski 1 (Deslauriers, Braun), 8:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Nelson, Pelech), 12:19. Overtime_7, N.Y....
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 7, Detroit 6
One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB・
Comments / 0