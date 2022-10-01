ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Anaheim131—5 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5, Anaheim, Jones 1 (Grant, Drysdale), 4:09. 6, Los Angeles, Bjornfot 1 (Roy), 7:47. 7, Anaheim, Jones 2 (Grant, Regenda), 14:44. 8, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Grant, Kulikov), 16:48.
ANAHEIM, CA
Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Third Period_5, Vegas, Dorofeyev 1 (Howden, Manninen), 12:06. 6, Arizona, A.Chiasson 1 (Hayton, Bjugstad), 17:44 (pp). 7, Vegas, Karlsson 1...
NHL
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

Montreal022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, DeBrincat 1 (Pinto, Giroux), 3:13 (pp). Penalties_Savard, MTL (Cross Checking), 2:43; Xhekaj, MTL (Fighting), 12:51; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (Roughing), 12:51; Kastelic, OTT (Fighting), 12:51; Harvey-Pinard, MTL (Boarding), 14:20; Chabot, OTT (Cross Checking), 14:20. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (Sanderson, DeBrincat), 5:52. 3, Montreal,...
NHL
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

St. Louis211—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Thomas, Leivo), 1:05. 2, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Buchnevich, Leivo), 11:42 (pp). Second Period_3, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Schenn), 10:18. Third Period_4, Minnesota, Shaw 1 (Jost, Rossi), 6:58. 5, St. Louis, Kostin 1 (Highmore), 13:57. 6, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Addison, Shaw),...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Jose, CA
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
San Jose, CA
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
TAMPA, FL
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 2:09 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Bellows, Martin), 16:13 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Pelech, Bailey), 18:22 (sh). Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Tippett 1 (Laughton, Hayes), 5:05. 5, Philadelphia, Laczynski 1 (Deslauriers, Braun), 8:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Nelson, Pelech), 12:19. Overtime_7, N.Y....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seattle 7, Detroit 6

One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
DETROIT, MI
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB

