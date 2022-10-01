Read full article on original website
Kansas tax collects near $1B last month
(The Center Square) – Tax collections in Kansas neared $1 billion last month, state officials said Monday. Total tax receipts for September were $961 million. According to the governor’s office, those collections were $96.2 million over original estimations. They also reflect 9.6% growth when compared to last September.
Former U.S. Sen. Kassebaum endorses Democrat Kelly in Kansas governor’s race
Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum of Kansas endorsed for reelection Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly rather than Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt, who previously worked for Kassebaum. (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector)
