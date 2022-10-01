ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

republic-online.com

Kansas tax collects near $1B last month

(The Center Square) – Tax collections in Kansas neared $1 billion last month, state officials said Monday. Total tax receipts for September were $961 million. According to the governor’s office, those collections were $96.2 million over original estimations. They also reflect 9.6% growth when compared to last September.
KANSAS STATE

