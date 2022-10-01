Read full article on original website
Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets second. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Tomas Nido singles to shallow center field. Mark Canha to second. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Tomas Nido scores. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2 hits,...
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins second. Nick Gordon hit by pitch. Jose Miranda hit by pitch. Nick Gordon to second. Ryan Jeffers reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jermaine Palacios out at second. Nick Gordon to third. Jake Cave out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Nick Gordon scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu.
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies first. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Sean Bouchard flies out to left center field to Trayce Thompson. Brendan Rodgers homers to left field. C.J. Cron walks. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1,...
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4
A-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th. b-flied out for Thompson in the 9th. LOB_New York 5, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (24), Taveras (14). HR_Cabrera (6), off Gray; Peraza (1), off Gray; Higashioka (10), off Burke; García (27), off Taillon. RBIs_Cabrera (19), Peraza (2), Gonzalez (18), Higashioka (30), Bader (9), Jung 2 (15), García 2 (100). SB_Peraza (2), Bader (2), Taveras (11). S_Cabrera.
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Garrett Mitchell homers to right field. Tyrone Taylor doubles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Jordan Luplow. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Brewers third....
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Athletics eighth. Tony Kemp doubles to deep left field. Sean Murphy flies out to shallow center field to David Fletcher. Seth Brown singles to right field. Tony Kemp scores. Shea Langeliers walks. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder pinch-hitting for Conner Capel. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Shea Langeliers out at second.
Kansas City-Cleveland Runs
Royals fifth. Drew Waters called out on strikes. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton singles to center field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Nate Eaton scores. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
No outs when winning run scored. 1-ran for Reyes in the 9th. E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), off Cessa; Hoerner (10), off Cruz; Robinson (2), off Thompson. RBIs_Contreras (55), Hoerner (55), Robinson 2 (5), Steer (7). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Runners left in scoring...
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7
A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II (1). Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_3:09. A_14,138 (36,742).
Seattle 7, Detroit 6
One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
