Wooster, OH

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Dresden Tri-Valley punches through Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville West Muskingum had no answers as Dresden Tri-Valley compiled a 4-1 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 27, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on September 29 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blanks Peninsula Woodridge

Mogadore Field's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Peninsula Woodridge 2-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
PENINSULA, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Wooster, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Ohio State Mansfield announces 2022-23 theatre season

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio State University at Mansfield has officially announced all productions for the 2022-23 theatre season. The season will kick off later this month with a mainstage production of Clue -- based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison, Crestview, Lucas students receive T-shirts promoting seat belts

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers are passing out T-shirts to juvenile drivers and their passengers starting Oct. 3 rewarding student drivers for wearing their seat belts. In addition to emphasizing to students at Crestview, Madison and Lucas school districts, posters, yard signs and magnets are...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway. R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
richlandsource.com

Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds

MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio 4-H members and numerous FFA Chapters in the area are excited about the possibility of a new arena at Richland County Fairgrounds. Richland County currently has over 1,500 farms and agriculture-related businesses, and the number keeps growing. The Richland County Senior Fair Board and Livestock Committee is keeping pace with the farming community by building a larger, safer livestock arena.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Grace Ann Stiving

Grace Ann Stiving, resident of Mansfield, age died Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ashland. Born November 8, 1934 to Eugene and Martha (Sutter) Lightfoot in Shiloh, she had been a Mansfield resident for many years. A 1952 graduate of Shelby High School, She had worked as a secretary at Montgomery Wards Services Department for over 15 years. Grace enjoyed playing Bingo and gardening.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

W. 6th St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 7

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Sixth Street from Penn Avenue to Spayer Lane.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
richlandsource.com

Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident

ASHLAND — Local volunteer firefighter and EMS captain Ethan Stadler, 23, died Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle in Ashland County. Stadler, who lived in Polk, was westbound on County Road 1302 at 12:44 p.m. on Sunday when he veered off the roadway and hit a traffic sign before being ejected from his motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

