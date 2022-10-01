Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.

SHELBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO