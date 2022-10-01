ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 96

DETROIT (96) Bey 1-8 4-5 6, Bogdanovic 3-6 2-2 11, Stewart 2-4 2-2 7, Cunningham 3-12 0-0 7, Ivey 6-9 3-3 16, Key 2-2 0-1 4, Livers 3-7 4-4 13, Bagley III 3-5 0-2 6, Duren 1-3 0-0 2, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Boeheim 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 5-12 0-2 11, Joseph 1-4 2-2 5, McGruder 3-5 0-0 8, Umude 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 17-23 96.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

Percentages: FG .512, FT .743. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Prince 3-8, McDaniels 2-2, Forbes 2-3, Nowell 2-5, Edwards 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Reid 1-2, Knight 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Minott 0-2, Rivers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore Jr., Prince). Turnovers: 13 (McLaughlin 2, Paschall 2,...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

Percentages: FG .495, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Graham 3-8, Nance Jr. 2-2, H.Jones 2-3, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 1-6, Hayes 0-1, Plowden 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Petty Jr. 0-2, Temple 0-2, Alvarado 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hernangomez 3, Daniels 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 118, Portland 101

Percentages: FG .481, FT .676. 3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Clarkson 3-5, Conley 3-5, Beasley 2-3, Bolmaro 2-3, Olynyk 2-3, Sexton 2-3, Butler 1-1, Agbaji 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Juzang 0-1, Markkanen 0-5). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker, Juzang, Kessler, S.Johnson, Zeller). Turnovers:...
PORTLAND, OR
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Porterville Recorder

Williamson scores 13 points in return after missing season

CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds over 15 minutes in his return after a lost season with a broken foot, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 129-125 on Tuesday night. Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 21...
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Anaheim131—5 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Jones (Bench Penalty), 7:06; Lemieux, LA (Roughing), 7:06; Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 10:04. Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), Bouchard (3), Grichuk (19), Gallo (7). Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore. T_2:48. A_51,833 (56,000).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Third Period_5, Vegas, Dorofeyev 1 (Howden, Manninen), 12:06. 6, Arizona, A.Chiasson 1 (Hayton, Bjugstad), 17:44 (pp). 7, Vegas, Karlsson 1...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 2:09 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Bellows, Martin), 16:13 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Pelech, Bailey), 18:22 (sh). Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Tippett 1 (Laughton, Hayes), 5:05. 5, Philadelphia, Laczynski 1 (Deslauriers, Braun), 8:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Nelson, Pelech), 12:19. Overtime_7, N.Y....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 7, Detroit 6

One out when winning run scored. 1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for France in the 9th. E_Ed.Rodriguez (2), Crawford (14), Toro (5). LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Reyes (19), Greene (18), Baddoo (3). HR_Torkelson (7), off Flexen; Reyes (3), off Festa; Casali (1), off Ed.Rodriguez; Haniger (10), off Ed.Rodriguez. RBIs_Greene 2 (41), Torkelson 2 (27), Reyes 2 (34), Casali (3), Haniger 2 (33), France (83), Suárez (87), Santana (39), Toro (31). CS_Moore (8). SF_Greene, Toro.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II (1). Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_3:09. A_14,138 (36,742).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7

A-doubled for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-popped out for Heineman in the 9th. E_Knizner (6), Bae (2), Cruz (17). LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Knizner (10), Dickerson (17), Reynolds (19), Andújar (3). RBIs_Goldschmidt (115), Pujols 2 (68), Donovan (45), Dickerson 2 (36), Yepez (30), Andújar 2 (9), Castro (26), Suwinski (38), Gamel (46), Bae (5).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4

DP_New York 1, Texas 0. LOB_New York 5, Texas 6. 2B_Seager (24), Taveras (14). HR_Cabrera (6), Peraza (1), Higashioka (10), García (27). SB_Peraza (2), Bader (2), Taveras (11). S_Cabrera (1). IPHRERBBSO. New York. Taillon674425. Chapman W,4-4100002. Weissert H,2100001. Loáisiga S,2-3110000. Texas. Gray643303. Burke L,7-5 BS,0-511-342201. Santana2-300001. Hernández100011.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Maldonado in the 5th. b-singled for Altuve in the 5th. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Houston 9. 2B_Altuve 2 (39), Alvarez 3 (29). HR_Peña (22), off Suárez; Tucker (30), off Suárez; Maldonado (15), off Suárez. RBIs_Peña 2 (63), Tucker 3 (107), Maldonado (45), Vázquez (9), Dubón (16), Bregman (93), Meyers (15).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

National League Glance

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), Hoerner (10), Robinson (2). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Cessa pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. HBP_Díaz (Reyes). Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Tom...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

1-ran for Miranda in the 2nd. E_Gordon (9), Abreu (11). LOB_Minnesota 4, Chicago 2. 2B_Abreu (40), Moncada (18), Jiménez (12), Engel (13). HR_Palacios (1), off Ruiz; Andrus (9), off Sanchez. RBIs_Cave (20), Gordon (49), Palacios (4), Moncada (51), Jiménez (54), Sheets 2 (53), Engel (17), Andrus 3 (28). SB_Andrus (11). SF_Cave.
CHICAGO, IL

