Williamson Daily News
Miners FC earns wins over Lincoln County and Bluefield
The Mingo Central boys soccer squad picked up a pair of big wins to close out this past week as they topped Class AAA Lincoln County 3-2 and cruised past Bluefield 5-1. In the win over the Panthers in Hamlin on Thursday, Mingo Central got two goals from senior standout Kelan Wallace while sophomore Kendan Trent provided the other goal in the slim Miner win.
Williamson Daily News
Gilbert ballfield updates nearing completion
WILLIAMSON — Updates to the Gilbert PK-8 ballfield are nearing completion, after the home side bleachers were deemed unrepairable over the summer. Maintenance Director William Hensley said bleachers were installed before the beginning of the season this year.
Williamson Daily News
Belfry girls top Lincoln County, 3-2
GOODY, Ky. — Lincoln County made the trek down U.S. 119 to the Bluegrass State for the second time in a week on Thursday night as they played a match with Pike County, Kentucky, foe Belfry at Massey Energy Park. It was the Lady Pirates who came out on...
Williamson Daily News
National TrailFest schedule announced
GILBERT — The National TrailFest will once again take over the streets of Gilbert this weekend, Oct. 6-10. For over 20 years, National TrailFest has been a premier off-road event for side by side, ATV and dirt bike enthusiasts. Held in Gilbert each October, TrailFest combines a jam-packed schedule of activities with direct trail access to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Each year thousands of people pack the town of Gilbert and take part in the fun.
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Williamson Daily News
Open Mic Nights find new home at 3 Guys
WILLIAMSON — The first open mic night at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew on Thursday proved entertaining for performers and diners alike. The evening featured various local performers taking the stage to share their musical talents.
Remains matching description of missing West Virginia man found in Oak Hill
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. Baker was last seen […]
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Metro News
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Politics and the railroad led to the creation of Mingo County
It is my opinion that two of the best kept secrets in Logan County are the organizations of PRIDE of Logan County Inc. and the Logan County Genealogical Society. Those two organizations are almost like unseen atomic submarines that roam the world’s ocean depths. We know they are out there, but they quietly go about their business.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
Williamson Daily News
Matewan to host festival Saturday
MATEWAN — The town of Matewan will host its annual Fall Homecoming Festival Saturday, Oct. 8. The town of Matewan Homecoming has been a tradition since 1995 when the city celebrated 100 years of incorporation.
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
Williamson Daily News
Final June Glover English Awards given to four students
WILLIAMSON — Longtime educator and former Mingo County Board of Education member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many students throughout the years. Advised by the two high schools in the county, Glover presented the last of those four English Awards this past spring.
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
WTAP
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
