Diboll gets district road win 45-7 over Palestine Westwood
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks are now 4-2 after getting a district win over the Palestine Westwood Panthers on the road on Friday night.Carthage opens district play with 56-7 win over Bullard to stay undefeated
The final score was: 45-7.
Next week, Diboll will be off, while Palestine Westwood will be on the road in Shepherd.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 2