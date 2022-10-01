ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

Diboll gets district road win 45-7 over Palestine Westwood

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks are now 4-2 after getting a district win over the Palestine Westwood Panthers on the road on Friday night.

The final score was: 45-7.

Next week, Diboll will be off, while Palestine Westwood will be on the road in Shepherd.

