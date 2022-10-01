Read full article on original website
cartercountysports.com
HV’s Sowards Named Climate Controllers Player of the Week
This week’s Climate Controllers Player of the Week had a great game all around. Happy Valley’s Joseph Sowards has been selected as the Climate Controllers Player of the Week for his performance in the Warrior win over Cumberland Gap. In the win, the running back tallied 141 yards...
cartercountysports.com
Bulldogs Hold Steady Atop Class 2A Poll
The Bulldogs continued to hold steady atop the latest Tennessee AP Prep Football polls. Hampton was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A once again in this week’s version of the AP poll. The Bulldogs garnered 12-of-18 first-place votes to tally 173 points in this week’s poll. Tyner Academy, which...
Another local team earns a spot in the AP Tennessee prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll. Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. […]
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
elizabethton.com
Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe
Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
Johnson City Press
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court
Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU
Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside. They were taken to...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
elizabethton.com
A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park
If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee
A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
