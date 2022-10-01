ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Comments / 0

Related
cartercountysports.com

HV’s Sowards Named Climate Controllers Player of the Week

This week’s Climate Controllers Player of the Week had a great game all around. Happy Valley’s Joseph Sowards has been selected as the Climate Controllers Player of the Week for his performance in the Warrior win over Cumberland Gap. In the win, the running back tallied 141 yards...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Bulldogs Hold Steady Atop Class 2A Poll

The Bulldogs continued to hold steady atop the latest Tennessee AP Prep Football polls. Hampton was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A once again in this week’s version of the AP poll. The Bulldogs garnered 12-of-18 first-place votes to tally 173 points in this week’s poll. Tyner Academy, which...
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Another local team earns a spot in the AP Tennessee prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll. Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Roan Mountain, TN
City
Mosheim, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
elizabethton.com

Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe

Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court

Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buffaloes#Chs
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elizabethton.com

A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park

If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
wakg.com

Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee

A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy